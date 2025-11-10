ANZZI Debuts Access‑Forward Frameless Shower Doors For Universal Design and Aging‑in‑Place

ANZZI expands its frameless shower door line with access-forward designs that blend modern aesthetics with universal and aging-in-place needs.

Our goal is to make every bathroom both beautiful and practical. These new frameless designs support comfortable access without sacrificing the clean, modern look homeowners want.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI today announced expanded access‑forward options across its frameless shower door collections, aligning modern, minimalist bathroom design with the practical needs of universal design and aging‑in‑place. The latest configurations emphasize wider clear openings, low‑profile hardware, and walk‑in friendly layouts across sliding systems and fixed panels, while maintaining the clean glass aesthetics favored in contemporary remodels.ANZZI frameless shower doors—including Mountain, Madam, Rhodes, and Himmel series—are available through authorized retailers and directly via the ANZZI website.Finish, size, and glass options vary by model. For specifications, current pricing, and purchase options, visit https://anzzi.com/collections/anzzi-shower-doors - Access‑forward layouts: Sliding door systems with broad clear openings and fixed frameless panels that support walk‑in shower planning.- Minimalist sightlines: Frameless glass construction preserves light and visibility, making compact bathrooms feel more spacious.- Flexible installation: Select sliding models are designed for reversible installation, accommodating left- or right-hand openings and various bath layouts.- Everyday maintainability: ANZZI’s Tsunami Guard tempered glass is engineered to simplify upkeep and help resist everyday spotting.- Design‑driven finishes: Popular hardware finishes include Matte Black, Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Chrome, with Gunmetal available on select series.Accessibility meets style in real‑world bathroom plansHomeowners and trade professionals continue to pair frameless glass with open, walk-in layouts to enhance day-to-day usability while maintaining a calm, modern aesthetic. In small and mid-size bathrooms, sliding systems maximize usable space around vanities and toilets, while fixed frameless panels create open entries without swing-clearance constraints. When paired with appropriately designed shower bases or tiled floors, these layouts can support low‑threshold and curbless planning objectives set by designers and remodelers.Across its lineup, ANZZI offers multiple ways to achieve these outcomes. The Mountain Series introduces a soft‑close sliding experience engineered for everyday comfort, while reversible installation helps align openings with on‑site constraints. The Himmel fixed frameless panel provides an airy walk-in entry with a minimal profile, and sliding collections, such as Rhodes and Madam, cover standard spans used in secondary and primary baths. Glass options include clear tempered panels, with select screens also available in fluted/textured looks to balance privacy and light.Product details grounded in everyday performance- Tsunami Guard tempered glass: Select models feature Tsunami Guard tempered glass, designed to make cleaning easier and help the glass stay clearer with routine care.- Soft‑close comfort (select sliding models): The Mountain Series features a soft‑close sliding system for a smoother user experience.- Reversible installs (select sliding models): Symmetrical designs on designated SKUs allow for left- or right-hand installation to suit site conditions.- Common spans and heights: Configurations frequently cover 44–48 in. and 56–60 in. spans at approximately 76–78 in. heights across series, supporting both remodels and new builds.- Finish palette: Matte Black, Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, and Polished Chrome are widely available; Gunmetal is offered on select items.About ANZZIANZZI designs and manufactures bath and kitchen products that blend modern aesthetics with durable engineering, including shower doors, enclosures, tubs, faucets, sinks, and accessories. With a broad range of styles and finishes and nationwide availability, ANZZI products support both professional projects and residential upgrades.

