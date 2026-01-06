Homeowners Move From Hinged to Sliding Shower Doors as ANZZI Expands Frameless Options

ANZZI expands its frameless sliding shower door lineup, meeting demand for space-efficient, modern bath designs with quiet operation and flexible installs.

We’re seeing homeowners prioritize layouts that save space and feel intentional. Our expanded sliding door options are designed to fit real bathrooms without added complexity.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI announced an expanded lineup of frameless sliding shower doors designed to meet growing homeowner demand for space‑efficient, modern bath renovations. The portfolio deepens across popular series and finishes, aligning with the continuing shift from traditional hinged doors to contemporary sliding designs that optimize clearances in alcoves and compact bath footprints.For specifications, finish options, and current availability, visit https://anzzi.com/collections/anzzi-shower-doors Space, Silence, and Style Drive the Move to SlidingSliding formats maintain the door’s movement within the enclosure footprint, eliminating the swing clearance required by hinged designs. In practice, that supports tighter floor plans, improves traffic flow around vanities and toilets, and delivers a cleaner visual line in glass‑forward bathrooms. ANZZI’s latest models emphasize quiet, controlled motion, minimalist profiles, and a variety of finishes to coordinate with broader hardware palettes.Collection Highlights: Frameless, Reversible, Soft‑CloseThe ANZZI sliding shower doors collection features multiple series with options that address everyday renovation needs:- Mountain Series: Reversible frameless sliding glass doors with an integrated soft‑close system for smooth, quiet operation. Offered in Matte Black, Brushed Nickel, Brushed Gold, and other finishes to align with today’s bath fixtures.- Stellar Series: Sliding frameless doors and bundles with compatible alcove shower bases for streamlined planning. Select models feature ANZZI’s tempered glass with water‑repellent treatment.- Kahn and Rhodes Series: Frameless sliding configurations with clear tempered glass and minimalist hardware to keep sightlines open.- Ward, Halberd, Longboat Series: Framed and semi‑frameless sliding options for value‑driven updates where a slim frame detail is desired.Many models feature clear, tempered glass and finishes that pair with broader bath hardware programs, including Matte Black and Brushed Gold. Sizes and configurations support standard 48–60 in openings, with reversible installation options to adapt to on‑site conditions.Why Sliding Now: Practicality Meets Modern AestheticsA few practical realities of renovation propel the shift from hinged to sliding shower doors. First, square footage is at a premium, especially in secondary baths and urban homes, where every inch of clearance matters. Second, frameless and semi‑frameless glass continues to anchor a cleaner, more contemporary aesthetic. Sliding mechanics, particularly with soft‑close functionality, add a subtle sense of “quiet luxury” without overwhelming a layout.ANZZI’s emphasis on reversible installs and compatible base bundles is intended to simplify planning for trade professionals and homeowners alike. Across the portfolio, hardware and track profiles are kept minimal to let glass take center stage, while durable finishes are chosen to coordinate with faucets, shower systems, and accessories in the same space.Quality and Maintenance ConsiderationsANZZI’s sliding enclosures employ tempered glass and robust hardware engineered for daily use. Select models note water‑repellent glass treatment to help minimize spotting and reduce day‑to‑day maintenance. Where offered, soft‑close systems provide controlled deceleration for a quiet glide, which can extend component life and reduce impact wear.About ANZZIANZZI designs and supplies a broad range of kitchen and bath fixtures, including shower doors and enclosures, faucets, bathtubs, shower systems, and accessories. Guided by a commitment to practical design and durable materials, ANZZI products are crafted to support contemporary residential projects with coordinated aesthetics and reliable performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.