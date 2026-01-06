Cromwell Manor Inn Debuts Heritage Stays for the Ultimate Romantic Getaway in Hudson Valley, NY

Cromwell Manor Inn launches Heritage Stays, offering couples historic rooms, local breakfasts, and curated Hudson Valley itineraries in Cornwall, NY.

Heritage Stays reflect our commitment to preserving the inn’s history while helping couples experience the Hudson Valley at a relaxed pace, with culture, nature, and comfort close at hand.” — Owner

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cromwell Manor Inn , a distinguished historic inn in Cornwall, today announced the launch of its new Heritage Stays—an immersive, preservation-forward experience for couples seeking an authentic romantic getaway in Hudson Valley, NY. Blending period architecture with thoughtful modern comforts, Heritage Stays highlight the property’s historic provenance while curating proximity to the region’s most beloved cultural and outdoor experiences.Historic romance, modern easeSituated in the lower Hudson Valley, Cromwell Manor Inn offers an intimate setting that reflects the area’s storied past and scenic character. The property includes two historic structures—commonly referred to as the Manor House and the 1764 House—set on picturesque grounds near the Hudson River. Heritage Stays invites couples to slow down, reconnect, and explore the Valley’s art, nature, and cuisine with a refined home base that preserves a sense of place.Program highlights designed for couples- Historically inspired guestrooms with period accents and contemporary essentials for a comfortable stay.- Chef-driven, locally influenced breakfasts to begin each day with a sense of Hudson Valley terroir.- Curated mini-itineraries for two, featuring nearby sculpture parks, river vistas, and walkable villages.- Optional romantic add-ons such as floral arrangements, celebratory treats, and enhanced turndown touches.Close to culture and landscapeFrom Cromwell Manor Inn, couples can reach regional icons within minutes, including Storm King Art Center, an internationally recognized outdoor museum, and Dia Beacon, a destination for large-scale contemporary art. The inn’s location also provides easy access to riverfront trails, scenic overlooks, and charming main streets throughout Cornwall, Beacon, and Cold Spring.For trip-planning ideas aligned with the inn’s vantage point, see Cromwell Manor Inn’s guide to weekend getaways in the Hudson Valley: https://www.cromwellmanorinn.com/discover-the-best-weekend-getaways-in-hudson-valley-with-a-stay-at-cromwell or call (845) 534-7136.Why nowCouples' travel in the Hudson Valley continues to be buoyed by demand for drive-to getaways, culture-rich itineraries, and seasonal outdoor access. Cornwall’s location—near major transit corridors yet surrounded by preserved landscape—positions the inn as a practical, quietly luxurious base for two- to three-night escapes throughout the year.Seasonal highlights: In spring, sculpture gardens and river trails reopen in full bloom; summer brings long daylight hours for gallery visits, and sunset overlooks; autumn foliage makes weekend drives and hilltop vistas especially vivid; winter weekends lean cozy with tasting rooms, candlelit dining, and snow-dusted walks in nearby parks. Heritage Stays include recommendations calibrated to the season and length of stay so couples can make the most of their limited time without overscheduling.Access and transit: Cromwell Manor Inn is convenient to the New York State Thruway and the Palisades Interstate Parkway, with regional rail links via Metro‑North stations in Beacon and Peekskill for those arriving car‑free. The inn’s team can help couples plan rideshare connections, time arrivals to gallery hours, and organize scenic routes that balance culture, nature, and dining within compact weekend windows.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn is a historic bed-and-breakfast located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, offering an elegant stay experience that connects guests to the Hudson Valley’s art, nature, and river towns. With thoughtfully appointed rooms across two historic buildings and an emphasis on warm, personal hospitality, the inn serves as an intimate base for cultural itineraries, scenic hikes, and culinary exploration.

