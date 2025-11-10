Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Co-Founder Honored with 2025 Ramon Magsasay Award

Shaahina Ali, Co-Founder Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Marine Learning Program for local island children Azrin Shukor, In- Residence Marine Biologist & Sustainability Coordinator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa 360 Degree House Reef - Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Park Hyatt Maldives celebrates co-founder Shaahina Ali, honored with Asia’s prestigious award for leadership in marine conservation and sustainability.

We are the perfect country to educate and showcase climate change and resilience as our country is made up of only 1% land; the other 99% is covered by sea.” — Shaahina Ali, 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee

MALE, MALDIVES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Co-Founder Honored with Ramon Magsasay Award, Asia’s Prestigious Award for ConservationMaldives, (November 2025) – Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa proudly celebrates Maldivian conservationist and co-founder, Shaahina Ali, who has been honored with the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award, one of Asia’s most prestigious recognitions of leadership and social impact — for her pioneering work in marine conservation, community engagement, and sustainable tourism in the Maldives. She is the first Maldivian to receive this award, recognized for her unwavering commitment to protecting the marine ecosystem of the Maldives with passion, vision, and inclusivity, ensuring her work will be carried on by another generation of Maldivians.While Ms. Shaahina is honored for her decades of national leadership, her vision has also guided the spirit of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa since its inception. Today, that legacy continues even further as the resort becomes a platform to pilot new initiatives that unite conservation, education, and luxury travel.This vision comes to life through the resort’s ‘Our Living Island’ ethos — a philosophy of regenerative hospitality that seeks to restore, protect, and celebrate the fragile ecosystem and living culture of the Maldives. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa – regeneration – not just sustainability, defines every experience. The Hadahaa Ocean Lab connects guests with marine biology and reef conservation programs, while the Marine Learning Program offers local island children the chance to explore and understand the ocean. Under Ms. Shaahina’s guidance, numerous on-island initiatives have flourished — including "Snorkeling with a purpose", the resort's signature experience with citizen science program as well as coral monitoring, daily water temperature recording supported by an on-site weather station to observe climate patterns, and a comprehensive reef inventory and mapping program — all contributing to a deeper understanding and protection of our marine ecosystem. Together, these initiatives reflect Ms. Shaahina’s belief that true hospitality must also inspire responsibility for future generations.“We are deeply proud that our co-founder, Ms. Shaahina, has been honored with the Ramon Magsaysay Award,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Her vision has shaped our resort into a living example of regenerative hospitality, where conservation and education are not just programs but part of who we are. This reflects Hyatt’s global World of Care commitments to care for people, communities, and the planet”“This award is a call to guide the next generation back to the ocean that gave us life and to pass that bond on to their children,” said Shaahina Ali. “Through our work at Hadahaa, we hope to show what regeneration looks like in practice and ensure that both our communities and our guests are part of the journey.”Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa continues to build on the legacy with 360° coral house reef monitoring, resident marine biologists, and partnerships with Parley for the Oceans. The award strengthens the resort’s mission to be not only a sanctuary for guests but also a global platform for education,conservation, and regenerative hospitality. Guests are invited to experience this living legacy through curated signature experiences including Snorkeling with a Purpose, Guided house-reef snorkeling with marine biologist, Coral-nursery programs, and community education initiatives designed by Shaahina, all of which bring the island’s regenerative story to life.To explore these experiences or plan a visit, please visit parkhyattmaldives.com About Park Hyatt Maldives HadahaaPark Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites guests to experience "Our Living Island," a secluded haven in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll. Surrounded by a 360-degree vibrant house reef, the resort offers immersive encounters with nature, from snorkeling and diving among rich marine life to sustainable living insights at the Dhoani Learning Center and Blue Journeys Dive and Activity Center. With 51 luxurious villas, including the three-bedroom Kiaali Residence, nestled amidst tropical greenery or perched over the lagoon, guests enjoy unmatched privacy and comfort. Culinary offerings celebrate local flavors, complemented by bespoke dining experiences. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, every stay is a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and connection to the natural world. Connect with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Shaahina AliShaahina Ali is a Maldivian environmental leader and co-founder of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. She is the Executive Director of Parley Maldives, where she leads nationwide implementation of the Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign plastics) to tackle marine plastic pollution through education, community engagement, and eco-innovation. The first woman to work professionally in the Maldivian dive industry, she helped set national diving standards and inspired more Maldivians, especially women, to engage in conservation. Under her leadership, Parley Maldives has mobilized schools, island communities, and tourism operators, leading over 700 cleanups and establishing education and recycling programs across the country. A recipient of the President’s Green Leaf Award and the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award, she continues to inspire future generations to protect the ocean.About the Ramon Magsaysay AwardThe Ramon Magsaysay Award, established in 1957, is Asia’s premier prize and highest honor, often regarded as the region’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize. Named after former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, the award recognizes individuals and organizations in Asia who have demonstrated selfless service and transformative leadership in areas such as government service, public service, community leadership, journalism, peace and international understanding, and emergent leadership. Administered by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, the award has honored over 300 laureates across Asia whose vision, courage, and integrity have made a lasting impact on their societies.

