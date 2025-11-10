Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Advisory Council On Cultural Affairs

TEXAS, November 10 - November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Stewart McGregor and Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D and appointed Ethan Gillis to the Advisory Council on Cultural Affairs for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council advises the Office of the Governor on issues resulting from changes in demographics in the state.

Stewart McGregor of Forney is executive director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation. He is co-chair of the Texas Economic Development Council – Legislative Committee, a member of the International Economic Development Council and Kaufman County Leadership Council, and an ex-officio member of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he is a member of the Kaufman Church of Christ and Kaufman Lions Club. McGregor received a Bachelor of Arts from Abilene Christian University and is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma and is a certified economic developer.

Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D. of McAllen is president of South Texas College. He serves on the Leadership Committees of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Solis received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Trinity University, a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Ethan Gillis of Richardson is a digital gifts officer for Southern Methodist University. He is an active member of the University of North Texas Alumni Association (UNTAA), where he serves on the executive board of the Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD) Network and a member of the UNTAA Dallas County Network. Gillis received a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from the University of North Texas.