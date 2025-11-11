Governor Abbott Administers New Lawyer Oath To Texas Veterans

TEXAS, November 11 - November 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and administered the New Lawyer Oath to Texas veterans who recently passed the bar exam at the Governor's Mansion.

"All of us owe an extraordinary debt of gratitude for everybody who served," said Governor Abbott. "Without our military might, we wouldn't have the economic might and freedom that we have today. Thank you for your service, and congratulations to you all for passing the bar exam.”

During the ceremony, Governor Abbott swore in Texas veterans to the State Bar of Texas who have recently completed the required curriculum. The Governor congratulated those who served for their hard work both in the military and now in courts across Texas. Additionally, the Governor highlighted critical initiatives like Operation Welcome Home and Hiring Red, White and You! to ensure Texas veterans have support needed to be successful in their civilian lives.

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by former Supreme Court of Texas Justice Craig Enoch, University of Texas School of Law Dean Robert Chesney, and Haynes Boone Associate Alexander Clark.

