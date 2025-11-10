Governor Abbott Appoints Wynne, Comer To Texas Council On Alzheimer’s Disease And Related Disorders

TEXAS, November 10 - November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed D. Bailey Wynne and Kathey Comer to the Texas Council on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031. The Council facilitates the coordination of state services for persons with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

D. Bailey Wynne of Duncanville is a teaching fellow and doctoral student at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton. She is a member of the American Pharmacists Association and the Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Additionally, she is a member of the finance board for young life and a commissioner on the Duncanville Planning and Zoning Board. Wynne received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Creighton University, a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Arlington and a Master of Arts in Health from Texas Woman’s University.

Kathey Comer of Tyler is retired. She previously served as the East Texas Regional Director for U.S. Senator John Cornyn and as executive vice president for the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, the Dallas Builders Association, and the Tyler Area Builders. She is a member of Catalyst 100 and a certified Main Street Director. Additionally, she is a visionary member for the Women’s Fund of Smith County, a sustaining member of the Junior League of Austin, a volunteer committee coordinator for the Texas Book Festival, and secretary of the board of directors for the Black Hills Cemetery. Comer received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Baylor University, advanced degrees in Gerontology and Long-Term Care Administration from UNT and did post graduate work in early childhood education from UT Tyler.