HPBExpo26 Fuels the Future of the Hearth, Barbecue, and Outdoor Living Industry

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) announces that HPBExpo26 will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 18–21, 2026.

HPBExpo is the premier North American event for the hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living industry, bringing together retailers, manufacturers, distributors, builders, and service professionals to explore new products, evaluate market trends, and prepare for the 2026 sales year. This is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public.

“By seeing what’s new, meeting the right partners, and earning fresh knowledge and credentials, HPBExpo attendees invest in the growth of their businesses, and walk away recharged and ready to deliver results,” said Jill McClure, President and CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.

Innovation and Product Discovery

HPBExpo26 will feature more than 300 exhibiting brands with both indoor and outdoor displays. Attendees will see the latest in grills, outdoor kitchens, hearth appliances, patio heaters, fuel technology, and backyard living products. The Outdoor Burn will showcase live-burning demonstrations, and the New Product Pavilion will highlight technologies expected to drive consumer interest in 2026.

New for HPBExpo26

HPBExpo26 introduces new features designed to enhance the attendee experience:

- Industry Street Party at the Outdoor Burn: A new networking event held among live-burning exhibits, providing opportunities for industry peers to connect with suppliers.

- Business Bootcamp: A 6-class series on the essential skills every small business leader needs to succeed in today’s market.

- Outdoor Burn: Positioned across the street from the main showroom floor, the Outdoor Burn will have an outdoor classroom, biergarten, and industry games, along with expert hearth and barbecue product demos in action.

- Manufacturer Training Sessions: Select leading brands will host classroom sessions on topics of their choice, including product updates, technical training, sales strategies, and more.

Education and Professional Development

Attendees will have access to free education sessions on the showroom floor and at the Outdoor Burn. NFI and CSIA certification review courses and exams will also be available with paid registration. Topics will include installation best practices, emerging technologies, safety standards, and strategies for business growth.

Networking and Industry Engagement

HPBExpo26 will host Retailer Roundtables, HPBA affiliate and HPBAC receptions, and the Ultimate Awards Show, providing opportunities to build connections and recognize excellence across the hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living industry.

Event Registration

Early-bird registration discounts are available through December 31. HPBA Retailer, Service, Distributor, and Independent Rep members receive up to four complimentary badges, with additional early-bird badges available for $39 each. Registration and housing are available at hpbexpo.com.

Sponsors

HPBExpo26 programming is supported by leading sponsors across the hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living industry, including Titanium Sponsor Hearth & Home Technologies and Gold Sponsors Napoleon and Copperfield.

About HPBA

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), based just outside of Washington, D.C., is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms, and allied associates for all types of fireplace, stove, heater, barbecue, and outdoor living appliances and accessories. Web: hpba.org.

