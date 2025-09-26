HPBA Urges Homeowners to Prioritize Fireplace Safety During National Fireplace Month

HPBA marks National Fireplace Month in October by urging homeowners to prioritize safety with proactive measures.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures drop and families prepare to embrace the cozy ambiance of their hearths, the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is marking National Fireplace Month this October by reminding homeowners to make safety a top priority. The annual observance serves as a crucial reminder for fireplace, stove, and insert owners to take proactive steps to ensure their heating appliances are operating safely and efficiently.

A fireplace is a cherished feature in many homes, providing warmth and a natural gathering point. However, without proper maintenance and safety practices, it can pose risks. A little preparation before the heating season begins can make all the difference.

"October is the perfect time to get ahead of the colder weather and prepare your fireplace or stove is ready for safe use," said President & CEO Jill McClure. "By taking a few simple steps now, homeowners can prevent common hazards and enjoy the full benefits of their fireplace all winter long."

HPBA offers the following essential safety tips for homeowners:

Schedule a Professional Inspection and Cleaning: The most critical step for any woodburning appliance is an annual inspection and cleaning by a certified professional. To find an NFI-certified technician, visit the Homeowner Resources page on the National Fireplace Institute (NFI) website. This service removes creosote buildup, a highly flammable residue, and identifies any structural damage or obstructions in the chimney. Even gas and electric units should be inspected to ensure all components are functioning correctly.

Prepare for Service During the Off-Season: It's best to have your hearth products serviced during the off-season. Most service companies and hearth shops recommend scheduling this essential maintenance between April and August. By planning ahead during the warmer months, you can easily get ahead of the fall rush and ensure your fireplace, stove, or insert is safe, clean, and ready to keep you warm all winter.

Maintain a Safe Zone: Keep all flammable materials including furniture, curtains, rugs, and decorations at least three feet away from the fireplace or stove. This "circle of safety" helps prevent accidental ignition from sparks or intense heat.

Test and Maintain Alarms: Ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors are in good working order. Test them monthly and replace batteries annually. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be produced by a faulty hearth system, making a working CO alarm essential for every home.

Use the Correct Fuel: For woodburning units, use only dry, well-seasoned wood. For wood fireplaces, manufactured logs (compressed sawdust) are a convenient, low-smoke option (but never use them in wood stoves). Avoid burning green wood, trash, plastic, cardboard, or treated wood, as these can create excessive smoke, dangerous fumes, and lead to creosote buildup.

Never Leave a Fire Unattended: Always supervise a fire when it is lit. Ensure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the house or going to bed.

Use a Protective Screen: A sturdy fire screen or a set of closed glass doors is vital for containing sparks and embers, protecting floors and preventing burns, especially in homes with children or pets.

Practice Proper Ash Disposal: Shovel cooled ashes into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid. Place the container outdoors, away from any combustible materials, for at least 48 hours before final disposal. Ashes can retain heat for a surprisingly long time.

HPBA encourages all homeowners to use National Fireplace Month as a prompt to review and implement these safety measures. By doing so, they can ensure their fireplace remains a source of warmth, comfort, and safety throughout the entire heating season.

For more information and additional safety resources, please visit www.hpba.org.

