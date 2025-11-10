Plain City Furniture Retailer Begins Renewable Energy Focus with Going 100% Solar Power

Millwest Amish Furniture warehouse featuring 220 recently add solar panels Millwest Amish Furniture campus powered by 220 solar panels on the warehouse roof. Rhoda Miller smiles next to her eco friendly electric car while it charges at the store from solar energy.

Millwest Amish Furniture installs 220 solar panels, producing more electricity than it uses and advancing its sustainability efforts.

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millwest Amish Furniture has completed installation of 220 solar panels on its 12,000-square-foot warehouse, positioning the family-owned retailer to generate 118% of its total electricity needs through renewable energy.The solar project, completed in late August through Paradise Energy Solutions, was made financially feasible through a USDA program offering a 50% cost reduction and a 30% federal tax rebate. The company found the installer through the Madison County Chamber of Commerce."We're grateful to the USDA and federal government for having this program, which makes it financially feasible for us to run a business and be ecologically responsible," said Keith Miller, owner of Millwest Amish Furniture. "Many of us are concerned about taking care of the environment but rarely know what we can do about it. This was our opportunity to take meaningful action."The solar installation represents Millwest's latest step in a broader sustainability commitment that includes partnering with vendors practicing sustainable timber harvesting for indoor furniture and closed-loop recycling for outdoor furniture. The company's outdoor furniture line features products made from 95% recycled materials, primarily HDPE plastic lumber.To maximize the benefit of on-site solar generation, Keith and his wife Rhoda purchased an electric vehicle for their daily commute."It feels great to know we are doing something beneficial without changing what we're doing on a day-to-day basis," Keith said. "Our customers value quality furniture built to last generations. That same long-term thinking applies to how we operate our business."The 220-panel array generates clean electricity while reducing the company's carbon footprint and operating costs. By producing more electricity than the business consumes, Millwest can contribute excess power back to the grid.Founded in 1994, Millwest specializes in heirloom-quality, handcrafted solid wood furniture from skilled Amish craftsmen alongside eco-friendly outdoor furniture. The company operates a 9,000-square-foot showroom in Plain City and offers nationwide delivery for furniture.About Millwest Amish FurnitureMillwest Amish Furniture, founded in 1994, is a family-owned, environmentally conscious business in Plain City, Ohio, specializing in heirloom-quality, handcrafted solid wood furniture and eco-friendly outdoor furniture. Partnering with skilled Amish craftsmen, Millwest delivers custom, American-made furniture built to last generations. Millwest proudly offers nationwide delivery. Learn more at Millwest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.