Millwest Amish Furniture Fights for Sustainability

With Rise of Concern for Environmental Safety, Millwest Amish Furniture Fights for Sustainable Practices at Every Turn

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --As Spring rolls in Millwest Amish Furniture prepares by replenishing their showroom with new and established styles from some of the best brands in the business. Production at Berlin Gardens, Levi’s Leisure and Siesta Outdoors starts way before cutting and shaping. It begins with Tangent; the largest and most trusted poly lumber manufacturer in North America. Tangent’s production begins with trash, more formally ‘post-consumer, post-industrial materials, sourced from partnerships with key-customers and companies. Partnerships that allow for excess production materials and other ‘trash’ to be shipped to Tangent warehouses rather than landfills. Once the materials are collected, they are then sent through a purifying process before being sorted and transformed into dense, durable poly lumber. The lumber is then shipped to outdoor furniture manufacturers such as Berlin Gardens, Levi’s Leisure, Siesta Outdoors and more. This process coins the term Closed-Loop Recycling, which assures an eco-friendly, efficient line of sourcing, building and buying. Tangent’s circular recycling reduces plastic/trash waste during and post-production, earning them a Green Circle Certification. The requirements for the Green Circle Certification set high standards for companies such as Tangent, keeping all practices ethical and sustainable.Millwest Amish Furniture prioritizes upholding business practices and maintaining customer service that is green and clean. A large part of this effort is Millwest's partnerships with outdoor furniture manufacturers that have the same standards and goals for sustainability.Based in Homes County, Ohio, Berlin Gardens manufactures handcrafted, heirloom quality outdoor furniture. From traditional Adirondack chairs and occasional tables to upholstered sectionals and standalone firepits; Berlin Gardens has frames, styles and colors to suit any vision.• Recycled Materials: Each piece by Berlin Gardens is handcrafted with 95% recycled materials. This production quality ensures the building process doesn’t contribute to landfill waste, but instead to a cleaner and greener environment.• 20 Year Warranty: Berlin Gardens promises decades worth of wear with every poly lumber and marine-grade poly lumber piece. Cracking, color-fading, hardware and much more are protected for up to 20 years from the time of purchase. .• Weatherproof: The pigment sits deep in the poly boards, protecting it from fading in the sun and other weather conditions. The poly lumber is crafted in dense boards, keeping the furniture from cracking under pressure or blowing away in high winds. Berlin Gardens gives clientele the ability to leave their outdoor furniture outdoors year-round.Also based in Homes County, Ohio, Levi’s is a family owned business that manufactures durable and simple outdoor furniture. Utilizing simple designs and recycled materials, Levi’s sets high standards for production and quality.• Custom Options: Paired with Amish-made quality, Levi’s offers the ability to customize their standard frames. If a client needs to deviate from what is offered as standard, Millwest staff will work with Levi’s to customize measurements, configuration, etc.• Recycled Materials: Levi’s uses recycled milk jugs recovered from landfills and repurposes them. With this recycled material, they melt it down and remold it as durable poly lumber.• Weatherproof: Similar to other brands at Millwest Amish Furniture, Levi’s is made to sit outside through all seasons and weather changes while maintaining it’s value and quality.Founded and owned by one family, Siesta Outdoors dedicates their time to handcrafting uniquely comfortable and storable outdoor furniture. With high praise for comfort, Siesta is paving the way for new ways to relax and reuse.• Local: Created and developed by a single family, Siesta handcrafts outdoor furniture with unique and original designs. Built to last and weather the great outdoors, Siesta provides quality and unmatched comfort.• Comfort: With their unique style of craftsmanship, Siesta brings incredible comfort to outdoor living. From upholstered rockers and loveseats to functional occasional tables, Siesta pairs lounge-worthy furniture with weather-wearing quality.•Innovative Storage: Occasional tables and lounge chairs from Siesta have innovative and practical folding mechanisms to make movement and storage simple. This folding mechanism collapses each piece into a flat item, making it moveable, stackable and easily storable. 