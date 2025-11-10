MCK Ventures Is Gluing the Construction Industry Together — One Real Connection at a Time

BOSTON, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s construction world, many contractors waste money chasing marketing campaigns that rarely lead to real work. MCK Ventures is flipping that approach — helping contractors, builders, developers, property managers, and architects connect directly through relationships that actually last.Founded by Sean Corcoran, who started his career in the concrete industry, MCK Ventures was built from firsthand experience. Sean saw how disconnected the industry had become — with great companies struggling to get in front of the right people. Instead of creating another marketing agency, he built a networking platform that bridges those gaps across the entire construction space.“We’re not marketers — we’re connectors,” said Corcoran. “I came from concrete, I’ve worked with contractors my whole life, and I understand what they really need. It’s not another ad — it’s an introduction to the right builder, developer, or property manager.”MCK Ventures has already made a major impact across New England, helping companies form long-term partnerships that keep their crews busy all year. The company has since expanded into New York and New Jersey, with plans to grow nationwide in 2026.Real results are already happening. Will from Sensible Home Solutions connected with six new clients through MCK Ventures — all producing ongoing projects and steady work.“These connections have been a game changer for our business,” Will said.Unlike traditional marketing, MCK Ventures focuses on building relationships that turn into consistent opportunities. The team does the research, outreach, and introductions that help trades and builders work together on both residential and commercial projects.“Our goal is to glue the industry together,” Corcoran added. “We’re building a trusted network where good companies can find each other, grow together, and stop wasting money on ads that don’t work.”MCK Ventures continues to expand its network and will soon roll out new tools to make collaboration easier than ever.

