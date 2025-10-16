MCK Ventures Is Transforming How Contractors Connect with Builders and Developers Across the Construction Industry

Sean and Jason MCK Ventures Logo

MCK Ventures is reshaping how contractors grow by building real relationships with builders, developers, and property managers across the industry.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as two cousins with different paths but one shared vision has grown into one of New England’s most trusted names in contractor outreach and relationship building.Founded by Sean Corcoran, who spent nearly a decade working hands-on in concrete before moving into sales, MCK Ventures was built from real experience in the field — not theory. After years of seeing talented contractors struggle to find steady, quality projects, Sean set out to create something different: a way for contractors, builders, and developers to grow through relationships instead of transactions.He later teamed up with Jason McKeon, whose background in business and finance helped refine the company’s structure and strategy. Together, they developed an outreach system centered on communication, trust, and measurable results.Since its launch, MCK Ventures has helped over 200 companies strengthen their network, build credibility, and secure ongoing work through consistent relationship building across New England, New York, and New Jersey. Some clients have gone on to generate more than a million dollars in new projects as a result of those connections.“We’re not a public company, and we’re not built on hype,” said Corcoran. “We’re built on results and relationships. When good people get the right opportunities, the entire industry grows stronger.”As MCK Ventures continues to expand, its mission remains simple — to help contractors, builders, and developers nationwide grow through meaningful partnerships, honesty, and a proven track record of success.

