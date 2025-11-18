Grenova Acquires PRI to Expand Engineering and Automation Capabilities

Together, we’ll push the boundaries of what’s possible in laboratory automation and deliver real, measurable impact for our customers.” — Patrick Moreland, Vice President of Engineering at PRI

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenova , a leading innovator in sustainable laboratory solutions, today announced the acquisition of Peak Robotics Inc. PRI ), a U.S.-based engineering company specializing in the design and manufacturing of robots and modular hardware for laboratory automation. This combination enhances Grenova’s ability to deliver automation-ready platforms and will accelerate PRI’s product development and commercial activity.“Becoming part of the Grenova family is an exciting opportunity for PRI and our team,” said Patrick Moreland, Vice President of Engineering at PRI. “Grenova’s vision for sustainable automation in the lab aligns perfectly with what we’ve built at PRI: precision-engineered hardware designed to make lab workflows more efficient and adaptable. Together, we’ll push the boundaries of what’s possible in laboratory automation and deliver real, measurable impact for our customers.”This collaboration allows both PRI and Grenova to offer customers a stronger foundation of automated systems and components that can be easily configured and adapted to meet diverse laboratory needs. PRI will support product development, hardware design, and the creation of configurable automation building blocks. Together, the combined organization will continue advancing Grenova’s mission to transform laboratory operations through innovation, sustainability, and intelligent design.“This acquisition underscores Grenova’s commitment to building a platform of complementary capabilities that enhance our automation strategy and expand our technical capacity,” said Ted Hull, Chairman of the Board at Grenova. “We are very excited about the growth opportunity created by bringing together PRI’s expertise in precision hardware and robotics and Grenova’s experience in providing efficient and sustainable laboratory solutions.”About GrenovaGrenova(grenova.com) is a sustainability company dedicated to revolutionizing the life sciences industry by drastically reducing waste through the washing and reuse of consumable plastics. Grenova empowers laboratories worldwide to adopt eco-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and maximize sustainability impact. The company is committed to providing solutions that lower carbon footprints and reduce waste.About Peak Robotics (PRI)PRI specializes in the design and manufacturing of collaborative robots, instruments, and complementary hardware for laboratory automation systems. Its portfolio includes the KX2 collaborative robot, D-LID, and S-LAB plate stacker, offering cost-efficient, integration-ready solutions for labware handling. PRI’s mission is to empower engineers in life sciences with reliable, easy-to-use, and digitally integrated products that enhance productivity and simplify even the most complex manual workflows.Media Contact:

