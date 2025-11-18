PAA Joins Grenova’s Parent Company to Advance Lab Automation

Joining forces, we will accelerate our innovation, expand our global impact, and deliver smarter, more sustainable automation technologies that redefine what’s possible for laboratories worldwide.” — Jon Newman-Smith, R&D Director at PAA

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parent company of Grenova , a leading innovator in sustainable laboratory solutions, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of Peak Analysis and Automation PAA ), a long-established UK based provider of laboratory automation technologies and services. The acquisition marks a significant step toward delivering fully integrated, automation-ready solutions to laboratories worldwide.As sister companies, Grenova and PAA will offer a differentiated suite of software, hardware, and services within the large and growing market for lab automation, particularly for innovative, modular solutions."For decades, PAA has earned its reputation for engineering excellence and trusted automation solutions, but this is only the beginning,” said Jon Newman-Smith, R&D Director at PAA. “Joining forces, we will accelerate our innovation, expand our global impact, and deliver smarter, more sustainable automation technologies that redefine what’s possible for laboratories worldwide. With exciting new technology already on the horizon, customers can expect faster breakthroughs, greater flexibility, and solutions that shape the next era of laboratory automation.”“Partnering with PAA represents a significant milestone in our strategy to build a unique platform of innovative lab automation companies with substantial growth potential,” said Michael O’Rourke, Partner at Peloton Equity, the lead investor behind Grenova’s parent company. “The addition of PAA establishes a market-leading position in laboratory automation and integration solutions, as well as strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our customers from concept through implementation.”Grenova and PAA will continue to operate independently while closely collaborating on product development, system integration, and customer support initiatives. The joint capabilities will allow laboratories to more easily adopt end-to-end automation solutions from coordinating robotic workflows to reusing consumables sustainably.About GrenovaGrenova(grenova.com) is a sustainability company dedicated to revolutionizing the life sciences industry by drastically reducing waste through the washing and reuse of consumable plastics. Grenova empowers laboratories worldwide to adopt eco-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and maximize sustainability impact. The company is committed to providing solutions that lower carbon footprints and reduce waste.About Peloton EquityPeloton Equity, LLC (pelotonequity.com) is a private equity firm focused exclusively on growth capital investments in the healthcare industry. Peloton invests in companies with between $10 million and $200 million of revenue that have the management team, market opportunity and business model to become category leaders. Peloton’s investment team has invested in over 36 unique healthcare companies and has deployed over $900 million in capital.About Peak Analysis and Automation (PAA)PAA delivers modular laboratory automation solutions that combine industrial precision with scientific flexibility. Its technologies include the S-CEL modular range, Smart Cart robotic systems, and proprietary scheduling and orchestration software. From simple benchtop setups to multi-instrument, multiroom systems, PAA enables labs to achieve faster, more reliable results through seamlessly integrated workflows.Media Contact:PelotonElizabeth CurlandHead of Investor Relationsir@pelotonequity.com

