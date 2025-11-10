Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa launches "HoHo Holidays" campaign to promote All-Inclusive getaways on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa invites travelers to trade winter snow for the golden sands of Mexico’s Pacific coast through its HoHo Holidays promotion. Designed for those seeking a seamless and joyful getaway, the resort showcases the best of all inclusive resorts in Ixtapa , offering a perfect balance of relaxation, gastronomy, and entertainment by the sea.Nestled in the heart of Ixtapa, this Holiday Inn Resort embodies the warmth and vibrancy of the Mexican Pacific. Guests can celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in an exceptional tropical setting while enjoying a 20% discount and up to six months of interest-free payments on their All-Inclusive stay. To redeem this exclusive offer, travelers may call +52 55 8526 2018 and mention the code IXUXY.Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa All-Inclusive packagesA complete experience of flavor, leisure, and recreationThe all inclusive resorts Ixtapa experience at Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa is crafted to ensure every guest enjoys a carefree and memorable stay. Each package includes:Gourmet Dining: Unlimited buffet and à la carte meals showcasing Mexican and international cuisine, complemented by tropical cocktails and refreshing beverages served throughout the day.Entertainment: A Mexican Night celebration every Saturday featuring local crafts, traditional dishes, folk dance, and live music, as well as a lively foam party every Tuesday.Sports and Activities: Seasonal zumba sessions, beach volleyball, and various poolside games designed to keep guests active and engaged.Kids’ Club: A safe and supervised space where children can participate in fun and educational activities led by trained staff.Exclusive Amenities: Swimming pools, fitness center, direct beach access, lounge chairs, room service, and spectacular ocean views.With this all-inclusive concept, guests can enjoy a worry-free vacation with every detail thoughtfully planned for their comfort and enjoyment. Celebrate the festive season in a warm and relaxing environment, surrounded by sun, sea, and genuine hospitality. With 20% off and six months interest-free, the Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa makes it easy to plan a memorable year-end getaway.- For reservations, call +52 55 8526 2018 and mention the code IXUXY.- Promotion valid for travel until January 4, 2026.This holiday season, exchange cold weather for coastal serenity and discover the meaning of effortless celebration at Holiday Inn Resort Ixtapa — where every moment is designed to inspire lasting memories.

