Holiday cheer meets tropical scape: 'Ho Ho Holidays' unveiled at Presidente InterContinental Cancun

Festive moments by the Caribbean Sea

Presidente InterContinental Cancun launches “Ho Ho Holidays,” a campaign offering limited-time Cancun deals for travelers seeking a festive Caribbean escape

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the festive season draws near, Presidente InterContinental Cancun Resort is excited to introduce its exclusive “Ho Ho Holidays” campaign, offering travellers a sun-drenched alternative to winter’s chill. Guests who choose to travel the Caribbean will discover special Cancun vacation packages at this beachfront luxury resort.With “Ho Ho Holidays,” the resort invites families, couples and solo adventurers alike to embrace the Mexican Caribbean’s azure waters and pristine white-sand beach rather than grey skies and snow. Booking one of our tailored Cancun deals added value including buffet breakfast, resort credits and family-friendly perks.Key highlights of the “Ho Ho Holidays” offer:Up to 25 % off room rates when booking early.Buffet breakfast included for two adults in the resort’s signature dining venue.Resort credit of USD $50 per room, per night for stays of 3 nights or more.Early check-in and late check-out privileges.Children under 12 stay and eat free, making this one of the most compelling travel Cancun offers for families.Located at Boulevard Kukulkán Km. 7.5 in the Hotel Zone of Cancun, the resort combines contemporary luxury with the natural splendour of the Caribbean Sea. Guests booking this campaign gain an immersive holiday experience that transcends the usual, whether they’re looking to lounge by the pool, indulge in spa treatments, or explore Cancun’s vibrant surroundings.“Ho Ho Holidays” is available for a limited time and subject to availability. We encourage travellers to act promptly and secure their place in the sun. For more information and to book one of the best Cancun deals this season, guests can call +52 559 435 6174 and mention the promotional code IXUXY to unlock this exclusive “Ho Ho Holidays” deal.About Presidente InterContinental Cancun Resort:A member of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, Presidente InterContinental Cancun Resort is a five-star beachfront destination offering elegant accommodations, world-class dining, a full-service spa and exceptional service for business and leisure travellers alike. With a strategic location in Cancún’s premier hotel zone, the resort caters to guests seeking luxury, comfort and unforgettable holiday memories.

