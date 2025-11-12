Bluma expands into the United States with its wide range of products

Bluma

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a global context where authenticity and sustainability define the new consumption trends, the Peruvian company Crafts Andinos takes a decisive step in its internationalization process with its brand Bluma, dedicated to the creation of handcrafted gold and silver jewelry featuring natural stones and a distinctive Peruvian identity.This expansion into the United States market, supported by the Internationalization Support Program (PAI) of ProInnóvate, marks a milestone in the history of the company, founded in 2019 by its General Manager, Mr. Roger Agapito Romero, in the district of Surquillo, Lima. Since its beginnings, Crafts Andinos has maintained a clear purpose: to share the art of Peruvian jewelry-making with the world, combining ancestral techniques with contemporary designs and high-value cultural materials such as sodalite, lapis lazuli, onyx, chrysocolla, amazonite, mother of pearl, abalone, and spondylus.During its first years, the company achieved remarkable growth, increasing its sales from S/ 89,255 in 2019 to S/ 1,110,404 in 2022, consolidating an expansion of 1,244%. This growth enabled the company to participate in international fairs such as Perú Moda, as well as in exhibitions in the United States, Mexico, and Ecuador, opening new markets and strengthening its reputation as a Peruvian jewelry brand recognized for its export quality.Today, under the Bluma brand, the company is preparing to consolidate its presence in the states of New York, California, and Florida, with the goal of achieving export sales of US$ 300,000. Within this framework, its specific objectives include establishing commercial partnerships with clients in the U.S. market, executing promotional campaigns in strategic locations, and registering the brand in the destination market."Each piece tells a story. We do not only seek to offer an aesthetic product, but also to convey the value of Peruvian craftsmanship, respect for natural materials, and the connection with our cultural roots," says Roger Agapito Romero, founder and General Manager of Crafts Andinos.Currently, the company has quadrupled its production capacity compared to its early years, enabling it to efficiently meet the growing international demand.Currently, the company is progressing in the process of obtaining Fair Trade certification in the medium term, reaffirming its commitment to promoting ethical and sustainable practices throughout its entire value chain.With Bluma, Crafts Andinos aims to position itself as one of the Peruvian jewelry brands with the greatest international projection, bringing the art, history, and identity of Peru to the North American market. "Our pieces are ambassadors of Peruvian culture. Each design reflects the legacy of our master artisans and the fusion between tradition and innovation," adds Agapito Romero.The entry into the U.S. market with the support of the PAI reinforces Crafts Andinos’ vision of becoming a Latin American benchmark in purpose-driven artisan jewelry, committed to sustainability, inclusion, and artistic excellence as the pillars of its global growth.

