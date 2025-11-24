Dyno Nobel: setting a new standard for safer, smarter blasting

Traditionally, explosives have been loaded onto diesel powered trucks and transported to and from the blast site, but we saw a better way” — Mauro Neves, CEO & Managing Director of Dyno Nobel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for critical minerals increases, smarter mining methods including precision blasting, electrification and innovation are driving the next generation of resource recovery.In its new docu-film “Breaking New Ground”, Dyno Nobel, a global leader in commercial explosives, said new precision blasting technology is enabling mining companies to access resources such as copper, iron ore and gold, in a more efficient and sustainable way than ever before.According to CEO & Managing Director of Dyno Nobel, Mauro Neves, while the demand for critical and new world minerals is a recent phenomenon, the company’s thirst for discovering safer and more sustainable ways to extract them is not, with Dyno Nobel investing millions of dollars into research and development each year.“The world needs minerals, and extracting them relies on explosives. You also need highly trained people who know how to apply them safely and efficiently."“With a 160-year history and more than 4,800 staff currently working across six continents, we take this responsibility very seriously. We have an unapologetically stringent safety culture in place, and our zero-harm obsession relates to people and the environment."“We focus our innovation agenda towards solving our customers' most complex problems. We host annual opportunities to hear new ideas from staff and use our R&D facilities across the US, Australia and Europe to make these innovations available to our customers. This is really moving the dial on global safety and sustainability in the resource sector,” Neves said.Recent notable innovations in precision blasting include DIFFERENTIAL ENERGYand what we believe is the world’s first electric mobile processing unit (MPU).“∆E2(Delta E2), a proven, patented system widely used by Dyno Nobel customers, contains cutting edge technology to vary explosive energy within a single borehole. The new method, called DIFFERENTIAL ENERGY, increases productivity and environmental safety, while at the same time decreasing operating costs by 5%-30%.”Mr Neves said the company’s recent development of an electric MPU is set to improve sustainability on site.“Traditionally, explosives have been loaded onto diesel powered trucks and transported to and from the blast site, but we saw a better way."“With advanced safety automations, the new electric MPU pairs with ∆E2to deliver the precise amount of explosives required for each blast hole, significantly reducing waste. It can be fully charged in 45 mins using renewable energy, enabling sustained operations for an entire shift in most mining conditions,” Neves said.“Precision blasting is changing the face of explosives, but also sustainability and safety in the resources sector, and for that we are very proud.”To learn how Dyno Nobel’s people and technologies are redefining sustainable blasting technology to meet the world’s demand for minerals by watching Dyno Nobel’s “Breaking New Ground” via the company’s LinkedIn or www.dynonobel.com Contact:Amity SturwohldCorporate Communications Manager, GlobalPh: +61 439 152 329E: amity.sturwohld@dynonobel.comAbout Dyno NobelDyno Nobel (ASX:DNL) is a global leader in blasting technology, commercial explosives and mining services. With a history dating back over 160 years, to the pioneering work of Alfred Nobel, the company is driven by a commitment to safety, innovation and excellence.With a robust presence across six continents, Dyno Nobel leverages a global network of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and distribution channels to deliver cutting-edge, efficient, safe and sustainable solutions.Across the full drill and blast value chain from manufacturing to comminution and liberation Dyno Nobel provides essential solutions to industries that drive global infrastructure, energy and resource development.Employing more than 4,800 people globally, Dyno Nobel's team comprises some of the industry's most recognised and experienced blasting technology engineers and blasters. The company’s world-class technology, people and commitment to excellence delivers groundbreaking performance for customers, designed to meet their unique needs.

