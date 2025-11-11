Work Hard Dress Right Helps Transportation Companies Stay Safe and On-Brand with Custom Workwear

Outfitted in high-visibility and branded workwear from Work Hard Dress Right, these transportation and logistics employees are ready for work. Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company.

The New Jersey uniform store offers industrial and corporate branded apparel programs that keep transportation teams visible, professional, and ready.

Uniforms ... aren’t just about appearance — they build trust and protect workers” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President

NEWARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company and New Jersey's leading uniform store, is spotlighting its custom workwear and corporate-branded apparel solutions designed to help transportation and logistics teams look professional while staying safe on the job.From industrial work uniforms for roadside crews to office work uniforms for dispatch and operations staff, the company’s programs balance brand identity, comfort, and compliance to support organizations of every size. Uniform programs can include embroidered logos, reflective striping, and custom fit options that keep employees safe, visible, and recognizable.“Uniforms in transportation aren’t just about appearance — they build trust and protect workers every day,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group. “Our clients count on us for custom corporate apparel and programs that simplify ordering, reduce costs, and make crews look professional from day one.”How Comprehensive Uniform Programs Serve Transportation and Fleet Teams-- High-Visibility Safety: Reflective and ANSI-compliant gear keeps workers visible in low-light conditions.-- Custom Branding: Corporate logo apparel with embroidered logos, heat seals, and brand-color coordination.-- Durability and Comfort: Business work uniforms and company worker uniforms crafted for long shifts and seasonal wear.-- Program Management: Direct-purchase options and online uniform portals simplify distribution and cost control.Work Hard Dress Right serves clients across New Jersey and the Northeast from its Newark uniform store , offering on-site support and personalized program design for companies in various industries, including transportation, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing, among others.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company based in Newark, New Jersey, provides custom workwear, corporate-branded apparel, and industrial work uniforms for organizations that want their teams to look as professional as they perform. As a trusted uniform store in Newark NJ, WHDR offers complete program management—from design and embroidery to online ordering and nationwide fulfillment.For more information or to read the related article Uniform Programs Keep Transportation Teams Safe and Recognizable , visit www.workharddressright.com

