ECI Software Solutions Announces Winners of Its 10th Annual Everyday Hero Awards

ECI celebrates its customers’ who embody the power of purpose, from advancing children’s mental health to strengthening families and supporting veterans.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a leader in AI Powered cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the winners of its 10th Annual Everyday Hero Awards, which recognize customers who go above and beyond to create a lasting impact on their communities. Rufe Bynum, general manager of Window Depot, is the grand prize winner for his work supporting The Ethan Ardrey Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families access mental health care for their children. For his efforts, ECI will make a $15,000 donation to the charity of Bynum’s choice and award him a free trip to ECI’s 2026 Connect Customer Conference.

The Ethan Ardrey Project honors the memory of 13-year-old Ethan, whose life was cut short by mental illness. Inspired by Ethan’s mother, Christina, and her mission to close the gap in mental health resources, Bynum has helped the project raise more than $80,000 through community events and promotions. Under his leadership, Window Depot has become one of the project’s most active partners, hosting a car show, supporting an awareness walk, and donating items to fundraisers.

Nominations for ECI’s 10th Annual Everyday Hero Awards are submitted by ECI employees, customers, and partners and evaluated by a panel of judges. The 2025 finalists, each receiving a $7,500 donation to their chosen charity, include:

• Charles Fitzgerald was recognized for his decades of community outreach through Meals on Wheels, Cooperative Community Ministry, and Shady Grove’s mission programs. Fitzgerald has delivered meals to the homebound, rebuilt homes destroyed by hurricanes, and led international relief trips to Jamaica, all while ensuring hundreds of local children receive food during school closures.

• David “Clayton” Trammell was honored for his leadership at The Mandatum Foundation in supporting Navy SEAL veterans as they transition to civilian life. Trammell has helped raise over $300,000 for veteran programs, providing coaching, family support, and career pathways for more than 50 veterans and their families.

“All of the Everyday Hero Award nominations this year were truly inspiring and a strong reminder why we do what we do,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. “Our customers aren’t just running successful businesses. They’re driving real change in their communities. From mental health awareness to veteran support and global missions, the impact they’re making is nothing short of extraordinary. We’re especially proud to celebrate Rufe and each of this year’s finalists for their compassion, leadership, and commitment to making a difference.”

