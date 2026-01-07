Don’t miss Eagle Days festival Feb. 7 at Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary

St. LOUIS, Mo. – As America marks its 250th anniversary, there’s no better time to honor the nation’s most iconic symbol of strength and freedom—the bald eagle. In 1782, the Second Continental Congress chose the bald eagle to appear on the Great Seal of the United States. To celebrate, Missouri’s resident and visiting eagles are putting on a show this winter. The Mississippi River offers some of the best bald eagle viewing in the country.

St. Louis metro area’s premier celebration of bald eagles, the annual Eagle Days Festival, returns for 2026 to the Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. This popular annual festival offers the chance for all ages to discover a close connection with the bald eagle. No reservations are required.

Participants can see eagles through spotting scopes staffed by trained volunteers at viewing stations along the river. The World Bird Sanctuary will present live “All about Eagles” programs throughout the day. Visitors can see live eagles up close as they learn the fascinating story of these amazing raptors.

The whole family can warm up by the fire and enjoy s’mores. An annual visitor favorite is hopping inside the life-size bald eagle nest replica for one-of-a-kind selfies or posing as an eagle at the giant eagle wingspan banner. Kids can stay engaged with fun indoor craft stations. Partner organizations will feature staffed, interactive educational tables, and barbeque for sale on site.

The Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary is an outstanding convergence point for bald eagles and many other exciting waterfowl species during the winter. Owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Rivers Project, the 3,700-acre sanctuary sits on the banks of the Mississippi near its confluence with the Missouri River—an ideal location to view eagles.

Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly, wear comfortable shoes for walking, and leave their pets at home.

For more information, go to EagleDays.org.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary is located at 301 Riverlands Way, off North U.S. Highway 67 and just south of the Clark Bridge to Alton, Il.

Eagle Days is made possible through a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Great Rivers Greenway, the St. Louis Audubon Center, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

During the winter, the Mississippi River hosts one of North America's largest concentrations of bald eagles. As waters freeze farther up north, the birds are drawn to areas of open water in our area, searching for their favorite food—fish. Eagle Days is a unique opportunity to watch eagles catch fish, ride ice floes, soar overhead, and roost in nearby trees.