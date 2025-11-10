Thanksgiving Reservations Filling Fast: Adega Gaucha Fires Up Florida with a Brazilian Feast
Celebrate Thanksgiving the Gaucho Way with Fire-Grilled Turkey and the Full Churrasco Experience
Guests can enjoy this unique Thanksgiving dining experience for $62 per person, available all day on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Adega Gaucha’s skilled gauchos will bring the authentic Southern Brazilian style of cooking to the holiday table, offering an elevated dining experience filled with warmth, flavor, and tradition.
Beyond the signature tableside service of freshly carved meats, guests will also enjoy access to Adega Gaucha’s renowned Gourmet Table, featuring over 50 seasonal and fresh options including signature salads, imported cheeses, and hot Brazilian specialties. The experience is complemented by a curated wine list, handcrafted cocktails, and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages that perfectly complement the bold flavors of churrasco.
For dessert, guests can indulge in Adega Gaucha’s selection of classic Brazilian sweets and house-made delicacies, such as brigadeiros, crème caramel, and flan, creating the perfect sweet ending to the celebration. Each location offers a refined yet welcoming ambiance, ideal for family gatherings, intimate dinners, and holiday celebrations. Adega Gaucha’s attentive team ensures that every guest feels cared for, making Thanksgiving not just a meal—but a memorable experience filled with Brazilian hospitality.
“Our goal has always been to create experiences that bring people together around great food,” said Ricardo Oliveira, co-founder of Adega Gaucha. “Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and community, and we’re proud to share the spirit of Brazil with our guests in a way that honors this beloved American holiday.”
Each Adega Gaucha location will offer reservations throughout the day, ensuring guests can gather with friends and family for a holiday meal unlike any other. The fire-grilled turkey, prepared with the same passion and precision as the restaurant’s signature cuts, adds a festive touch to the traditional Full Churrasco Experience.
Guests are encouraged to book early, as seating is limited and demand for Thanksgiving reservations is high across all three locations.
Reservations are now open for:
Orlando – 8204 Crystal Clear Ln, Orlando, FL 32809
Kissimmee – 7804 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747
Deerfield Beach – 240 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Adega Gaucha takes pride in bringing authentic Gaucho-inspired cuisine to Florida. For that, it has received numerous recognitions, such as the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice and OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards. Adega Gaucha Restaurant Group is pursuing innovation to elevate the dining experience it delivers.
Whether guests visit the flagship Steakhouse in Orlando or the new locations in Kissimmee and Deerfield Beach, they can expect the same hallmark flavors, premium service, and authentic Gaucho hospitality.
To reserve your table or learn more about Adega Gaucha’s Thanksgiving offerings visit www.adegagaucha.com or follow @adegagaucha on Instagram and Facebook.
