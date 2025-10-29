Adega Gaucha Offers the Best Paella Celebrations During Saturdays and Sundays to Guests

Adega Gaucha is having a paella celebration every Saturday and Sunday.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, VENEZUELA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adega Gaucha, Central Florida’s premier destination for authentic Brazilian dining, is heating weekends with irresistible new offers. First, there is the $25 Paella Fiesta, available Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM, until it lasts, at both their Orlando and Kissimmee locations.

Then there is the Sunday Paella, served on Sundays, until it lasts at the Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach locations. It is included in the Adult Full Churrasco Experience during brunch hours until it lasts, and costs $50.

“Our Paella Fiesta and Sunday Paella capture the soul of authentic cuisine, where every bite tells a story of flavor, family, and festivity,” said Ricardo Oliveira, co-founder of Adega Gaucha. “It’s more than a meal, it’s an experience.”

During these limited-time events, Adega Gaucha’s famed Gourmet Table transforms into a true celebration of Latino flavor and culinary artistry. Guests can savor a traditional seafood paella brimming with fresh ingredients, vibrant seasoning, and the unmistakable flair that makes it a local favorite. Beyond the paella, guests will find 50+ healthy Gourmet Table options, including gluten-free dishes, signature salads, and fire-kissed grill selections, redefining what “healthy fast food near me” truly means. They also get the authentic churrasco experience, like nowhere else.

Event Details

Paella Fiesta
Saturdays from 1 PM to 3 PM, or until it lasts
Price: $25 per guest
Locations: Orlando and Kissimmee.

Sunday Paella
Sundays during brunch hours - Until it lasts
Price: $50 per guest
All Locations: Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach

Whether you’re searching for “paella near me” or craving a healthier, flavorful dining experience, Adega Gaucha’s Paella Fiesta and Sunday Paella deliver the perfect weekend indulgence. With recognitions such as Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice and OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards, Adega Gaucha Restaurant Group is continuously innovating to elevate the dining experience that it delivers.

About

Inspired by the cowboys who worked the ranches and plains of Brazil, Adega Gaucha redefines the Brazilian steakhouse experience, blending the comfort and service of fine dining with the authentic, welcoming spirit of Gaucho tradition. At the heart of this vision is Ricardo Oliveira, a veteran restaurateur with over two decades of experience dedicated to excellence in Brazilian steakhouses. Under his leadership, Adega Gaucha has garnered multiple accolades, including the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice, and recognition in the Best of Florida Awards, all of them three years in a row (2023, 2024 and 2025). Since launching its flagship in Orlando, Adega Gaucha has expanded its presence with new locations in Kissimmee (2024) and Deerfield Beach (2025). Across all sites, the restaurant remains committed to upholding the highest standards of fine dining, honoring the long, proud tradition of the Brazilian cowboys and ranchers who inspired this culinary movement. By focusing on the authentic flavors of churrasco and delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, Adega Gaucha ensures that every guest enjoys an experience that is both refined and true to its Brazilian roots.

