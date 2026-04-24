Project MFG Locks in Final Four as Season 6 Clash of Trades Advances to National Championship

Autry Technology Centers team poses holding a “National Championship Bound” sign after being named one of four finalists in the Project MFG national competition. Yuba College’s manufacturing team stands together in a workshop holding a “National Championship Bound” sign after being named one of four finalists in the Project MFG national competition. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s team poses with their project parts after advancing as one of four finalists in the Project MFG National Championship. Wallace Community College's manufacturing team stands together in a workshop holding a “National Championship Bound” sign after being named one of four finalists in the Project MFG national competition. A Great Basin College competitor proudly holds up a machined part produced during the Project MFG regional competition.

After intense regional competitions, the final four teams are set to compete for the ultimate title in student manufacturing.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of high-pressure competition, technical precision, and relentless problem solving, Project MFG has officially named the four elite teams advancing to the Season 6 Clash of Trades Advanced Manufacturing National Championship. What began as a nationwide competition of 57 schools has now been narrowed to just four finalists each earning their place through skill, innovation, and execution at the highest level of student manufacturing competition.In the Season 6 of Clash of Trades Advanced Manufacturing competition series, the theme centers on automation with a touch of automotive. During the qualifying round, each team was tasked with producing a complex valve body that required advanced proficiency in operating a 5-axis CNC machine. The project also incorporated sophisticated milling operations and the integration of 3D-printed robotic end effectors designed to pick up the valve body. With only the top 16 teams advancing, the margin for error was extremely small.“For many of these students, this competition mirrors the real-world challenges they’ll face in advanced manufacturing careers,” said Mark Bosworth. “They’re not just building parts, they’re building problem-solving skills, resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure. That’s what makes this program so impactful.”For the first time, Project MFG expanded to four regional competitions, raising the stakes with a winner-take-all format where only one team from each region would earn a coveted spot in the National Championship.At Greenville Technical College in Greenville, South Carolina, Calhoun Community College, Central Alabama Community College, Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy, and Wallace State Community College went head-to-head in a highly competitive opening round. After an intense week of precision machining and problem-solving, Wallace State Community College emerged victorious, becoming the first team to secure a place in the National Championship.The competition continued at College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada, where Everett Community College, Fresno City College, Great Basin College, and Yuba College faced off at the Debra March Center of Excellence. With a strong performance, Yuba College, last year’s national champion, earned their return to the championship stage.In San Antonio, Texas, St. Philip's College hosted Bucks County Technical High School, Minnesota State College Southeast, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and Webster High School. After a demanding competition, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology rose above the field to claim their spot in the Final Four.The final regional round took place at WSU Tech in Wichita, Kansas, where Autry Technology Center, Southwestern Illinois College, Suncoast Technical College, and Washtenaw Community College competed for the last remaining championship spot. At the conclusion of the event, Autry Technology Center secured their spot, completing the lineup for the Season 6 National Championship.“The level of talent we’ve seen this season is incredible,” said Mike Wedel “These students are operating at a level that rivals early-career professionals. The attention to detail, the ability to adapt, and the drive to succeed which is exactly what the manufacturing industry needs right now.”During the regional round, teams were challenged to machine five highly complex components using a HAAS UMC 5-axis CNC machining center. These components included a lower housing, two main arms, and two secondary arms, along with two 3D-printed parts that form part of a robotic end effector. All components produced during the regional round will be incorporated into the final project at the National Championship.With the regional rounds complete, all eyes now turn to Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, Alabama, where the National Championship will bring together the best of the best for one final showdown. There, the remaining teams will face an even more demanding challenge, designed to test the full spectrum of advanced manufacturing skills.All eyes are on Yuba College as the defending champion, but the competition remains tight. Autry Technology Center returns for its third straight championship, while Wallace State Community College and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology enter with the skill and drive to take home the title.“This championship represents more than just a title,” added Hayley Grove with Project MFG. “It represents the future of American manufacturing. These students are proving that the next generation is ready not just to join the workforce, but to lead it.”One team will ultimately rise above the rest to be named the 2026 Clash of Trades Advanced Manufacturing Champion, capping off a season defined by innovation, determination, and world-class talent. As the competition heads to Huntsville, one thing is certain, the future of manufacturing has never looked more promising.

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