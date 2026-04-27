Project MFG Hosts Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event in Philadelphia

A group of competition winners and organizers pose indoors in front of Project MFG banners. Three young participants at the center hold certificates of achievement, while other adults stand beside and behind them, smiling. The setting appears to be an awa

Winners of the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition stand together in Philadelphia, PA, holding their certificates during an awards ceremony hosted by Project MFG.

A row of welding booths inside a workshop, each equipped with welding machines and red safety curtains. Several young participants wearing protective gear such as welding jackets, gloves, and caps stand at their stations while listening to an instructor a

Competitors prepare at individual welding stations during the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA.

A man leans over a metal worktable, using a precision measuring tool to inspect a welded piece while several observers stand nearby. Papers with diagrams and notes are spread across the table, indicating the scoring process during a welding competition.

A judge carefully measures and scores a competitor’s weld during the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA.

Skilled trades students showcase precision and craftsmanship as top competitors earn national recognition at Project MFG’s premier maritime welding event.

PHILAPELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 17th 2026, Project MFG successfully hosted a Maritime Welding Competition at the Community College of Philadelphia, bringing together 18 students from 9 local high schools and vocational training centers to demonstrate their skills and compete for top honors. The event, part of the 2025–26 Project MFG season, highlighted both the technical capabilities of participating students and the increasing demand for skilled trades professionals across industries such as manufacturing, shipbuilding, and infrastructure.

Students represented a diverse group of institutions from across Pennsylvania, including Western Montgomery Career and Technical Center (Montgomery County, PA), Lehigh Career and Technical Institute (Schnecksville, PA), New Oxford High School Colonial Career & Technology Center (New Oxford, PA), Thomas A. Edison High School (Philadelphia, PA), Randolph Technical High School (Philadelphia, PA), Middle Bucks Institute of Technology (Jamison, PA), Chester County Technical College High School (Chester County, PA), Jules E. Mastbaum High School (Philadelphia, PA), and Lebanon County Career & Technology Center (Avon, PA).

Throughout the competition, participants were challenged to apply industry-standard welding techniques, interpret project requirements, and perform under real-world conditions. For many, the experience provided valuable hands-on training in a high-pressure environment while building confidence and fostering connections with peers pursuing similar career paths.

In addition to the competition, Project MFG hosted a Discovery Event that welcomed 72 additional students to explore career opportunities in the skilled trades. The event featured interactive experiences and direct engagement with industry professionals, offering attendees a broader understanding of pathways in welding, manufacturing, and maritime careers. This component allowed students, particularly those new to the field, to gain meaningful exposure in an approachable, hands-on setting.

Top performers in the competition were recognized as Championship Finalists, including Landan Paar of Western Montgomery CTC, Tucker Jaynes of Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, and Shauna Kerlin of Western Montgomery CTC. Their achievements reflect a high level of technical skill, precision, and readiness for careers in the trades.

Events like the Philadelphia Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event play a critical role in strengthening the pipeline of future skilled workers. By introducing students to real-world expectations and industry standards early in their education, Project MFG continues to bridge the gap between classroom learning and career readiness. These experiences encourage students to pursue high-demand careers in welding and shipbuilding while reinforcing the importance of precision, safety, and continuous learning, essential qualities for success in today’s workforce.

Hayley Grove
Project MFG
+1 630-364-9537
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Project MFG Hosts Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event in Philadelphia

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Hayley Grove
Project MFG
+1 630-364-9537
Company/Organization
Project MFG
4233 Roanoke Rd
Kansas City, Missouri, 64111
United States
+1 913-634-5404
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Project MFG is dedicated to building the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness, and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught.

Visit our site

More From This Author
Project MFG Hosts Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event in Philadelphia
Project MFG Locks in Final Four as Season 6 Clash of Trades Advances to National Championship
Project MFG Hosts Providence Maritime Welding Competition, Advancing Workforce Pathways in Shipbuilding & Manufacturing
View All Stories From This Author