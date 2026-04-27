Project MFG Hosts Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event in Philadelphia

Winners of the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition stand together in Philadelphia, PA, holding their certificates during an awards ceremony hosted by Project MFG. Competitors prepare at individual welding stations during the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA. A judge carefully measures and scores a competitor’s weld during the 2026 Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA.

Skilled trades students showcase precision and craftsmanship as top competitors earn national recognition at Project MFG’s premier maritime welding event.

PHILAPELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 17th 2026, Project MFG successfully hosted a Maritime Welding Competition at the Community College of Philadelphia , bringing together 18 students from 9 local high schools and vocational training centers to demonstrate their skills and compete for top honors. The event, part of the 2025–26 Project MFG season, highlighted both the technical capabilities of participating students and the increasing demand for skilled trades professionals across industries such as manufacturing, shipbuilding, and infrastructure.Students represented a diverse group of institutions from across Pennsylvania, including Western Montgomery Career and Technical Center (Montgomery County, PA), Lehigh Career and Technical Institute (Schnecksville, PA), New Oxford High School Colonial Career & Technology Center (New Oxford, PA), Thomas A. Edison High School (Philadelphia, PA), Randolph Technical High School (Philadelphia, PA), Middle Bucks Institute of Technology (Jamison, PA), Chester County Technical College High School (Chester County, PA), Jules E. Mastbaum High School (Philadelphia, PA), and Lebanon County Career & Technology Center (Avon, PA).Throughout the competition, participants were challenged to apply industry-standard welding techniques, interpret project requirements, and perform under real-world conditions. For many, the experience provided valuable hands-on training in a high-pressure environment while building confidence and fostering connections with peers pursuing similar career paths.In addition to the competition, Project MFG hosted a Discovery Event that welcomed 72 additional students to explore career opportunities in the skilled trades. The event featured interactive experiences and direct engagement with industry professionals, offering attendees a broader understanding of pathways in welding, manufacturing, and maritime careers. This component allowed students, particularly those new to the field, to gain meaningful exposure in an approachable, hands-on setting.Top performers in the competition were recognized as Championship Finalists, including Landan Paar of Western Montgomery CTC, Tucker Jaynes of Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, and Shauna Kerlin of Western Montgomery CTC. Their achievements reflect a high level of technical skill, precision, and readiness for careers in the trades.Events like the Philadelphia Maritime Welding Competition and Discovery Event play a critical role in strengthening the pipeline of future skilled workers. By introducing students to real-world expectations and industry standards early in their education, Project MFG continues to bridge the gap between classroom learning and career readiness. These experiences encourage students to pursue high-demand careers in welding and shipbuilding while reinforcing the importance of precision, safety, and continuous learning, essential qualities for success in today’s workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.