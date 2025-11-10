SynerGen AI and Sejal Learning Systems Partner to Launch AI-Driven Center of Excellence for Next-Generation Education

This partnership brings AI innovation to universities and enterprises, advancing modern teaching, applied research, and workforce-ready skills.

We owe it to today’s workforce to stay relevant - and to the next generation to build real-world, industry-ready skills. Technology should help every learner not just keep or land their first job...” — Scott McNealy

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SynerGen AI, a Chicago based leading provider of enterprise Generative AI enablement services, and Sejal Learning Systems, a St. Louis based innovator in AI-powered Learning Management Systems (LMS), today announced a strategic partnership to redefine how institutions and enterprises deliver AI-integrated learning, faculty training, and workforce development.Through this collaboration, SynerGen AI will launch an industry-focused Center of Excellence (CoE) - a faculty-led innovation and training model designed to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI pedagogy, applied research, and digital transformation across universities and enterprises.Hosted on Sejal Learning System’s advanced LMS platform, the CoE brings together SynerGen’s AI-driven curriculum, data, and analytics with Sejal’s scalable, intelligent delivery infrastructure under the shared theme:“From Classroom to Career — Driving Industry-Ready Skills.”Kamesh Somanchi, Founder of SynerGen AI, said: “This partnership blends industry and educational innovation with AI engineering. Together, we’re giving institutions and enterprises a scalable way to modernize teaching, learning, and workforce readiness through evidence-based AI pedagogy.”Sekhar Prabhakar, CEO of Sejal Learning, added: “By combining SynerGen’s capability depth with Sejal’s intelligent LMS, we’re building an ecosystem where corporate trainers and employees, faculty and students, and institutions can learn and innovate with AI at the core.”Scott McNealy, Sejal Learning Board Member, remarked: “We owe it to today’s workforce to stay relevant - and to the next generation to build real-world, industry-ready skills. Technology should help every learner not just keep or land their first job but thrive in the career that follows. This partnership makes that vision real.”Together, SynerGen AI and Sejal Learning Systems are committed to democratizing access to applied AI education, fostering inclusive growth, and bridging the gap between academic innovation and workforce opportunity.About SynerGen AISynerGen AI is an enterprise AI innovation company advancing explainable, domain-aware intelligence through its accelerator suite. Through its Center of Excellence framework, SynerGen enables universities, enterprises, and public institutions to integrate Generative AI into pedagogy, operations, and workforce strategy. Learn more at www.synergenx.ai About Sejal Learning SystemsSejal Learning Systems develops AI-powered LMS technology that combines intuitive design, intelligent tutoring, and adaptive analytics to support scalable, data-driven learning delivery for institutions and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at www.sejal-learn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.