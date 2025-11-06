CEdge Corporation Spins Off Sejal-Learn.com, a Next-Gen Lifelong Learning Platform Bridging Education to Employment

Our Philosophy: Learning That Flows Into Opportunity

New startup—co-founded by Sekhar Prabhakar, Leonardo Cunha, and Cornell scholar Sejal C. Sekhar — offers AI-powered pathways from K–12 to workforce development

Our mission is to expand opportunity by making high-quality learning accessible to every community. Sejal-Learn.com is about empowering learners at every stage of life to build real pathways to impact” — Sejal Sekhar, Co-Founder

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEdge Corporation today announced the formal launch and spin-off of Sejal Learning Systems, and the next-generation learning experience platform https://sejal-learn.com - designed to transform how students and workers build lifelong career pathways. The platform is now operating as an independent, seed-investment-ready startup, with all intellectual property and assets assigned to the new entity.Co-founded by Sekhar Prabhakar (Founder & CEO), Leonardo Cunha (Co-Founder & CTO), and Sejal C. Sekhar (Co-Founder & Strategy Lead), Sejal Learning System's AI platform unifies learning content, delivery, and educational analytics into one intelligent ecosystem. Named after co-founder Sejal Sekhar—whose background in education policy and civic innovation helps shape the platform’s mission, the startup aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and real-world opportunity.Addressing Critical Challenges in Modern EducationEducational institutions today face outdated curricula, limited modernization resources, and rising expectations to prepare learners for fast-changing careers. According to NCES, 60% of graduates report feeling unprepared for college and the workforce. Sejal-Learn.com reduces these barriers by enabling institutions to rapidly build personalized, accredited learning experiences. The platform automates the conversion of books, documents, and media into interactive digital lessons, supports AI-powered tutoring, and provides deep analytics that guide student and program success.Early Traction and Strategic PartnershipsIn its first year, Sejal-Learn has established partnerships with several influential educational and content organizations, including:- Wiley – Home of the legendary For Dummies series- EC Council – Authorized Training Center for 72 cybersecurity pathways- The VR School at Stanford – WASC accreditation for Sejal-Learn.com digital courses- Brainchild – Access to 140,000+ curriculum-aligned K–12 & GED exercises- Generations Broadcasting / GBC Stories / Jennifer Bardot’s G.R.I.T.These partnerships reflect the platform’s ability to integrate seamlessly with existing publishers of high-quality content while empowering educators to deliver web and mobile learning at scale.Founder Perspectives“As an incubator of transformative technologies, CEdge is proud to see Sejal Learning Systems stand on its own as a mission-driven platform built to reshape the future of learning,” said Sekhar Prabhakar, Founder & CEO.“By unifying content creation, AI, and accredited delivery, the https://sejal-learn.com platform enables any institution to build meaningful pathways into modern careers,” said Leonardo Cunha, Co-Founder & CTO.Sejal C. Sekhar, Co-Founder & Strategy Lead and namesake of the platform, added: “Our mission is to expand opportunity by making high-quality learning accessible to every community. Through my work in public policy and education — whether coordinating national initiatives, supporting community-driven projects, or shaping Sejal Learning System’s long-term strategy — I’ve seen how transformative equitable access can be. Sejal-Learn.com is about empowering learners at every stage of life to build real pathways to impact.”Open for Seed InvestmentWith a fully assigned IP portfolio, proven national partnerships, and a rapidly expanding catalog of accredited and workforce-aligned courses, Sejal Learning Systems is now open for seed investment to accelerate nationwide adoption.For investment inquiries, partnership opportunities, or demonstrations, contact:Sekhar Prabhakar — sekhar@sejal-learn.comAbout Sejal Learning SystemsSejal Learning Systems' AI-powered learning experience platform, https://sejal-learn.com transforms content partners' books, documents, and media into interactive, accredited learning pathways quickly and accurately. Designed for K–12 schools, higher education, workforce development, and corporate training, the platform supports lifelong learning from early education through professional advancement.About CEdge CorporationCEdge Corporation is a St. Louis–based technology firm specializing in IT services, enterprise solutions, and digital innovation. CEdge has a long-standing commitment to incubating transformative technologies, supporting startups, and delivering mission-critical systems to public and private sector organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.