Global Methane Pledge ‘at risk’, warns Kayrros – but highlights unexpected leaders and paths forward

We have the data. The technology exists. What’s missing is the will to act” — Antoine Rostand, President and co-founder of Kayrros

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world leader in energy and environmental intelligence has warned that the Global Methane Pledge signatories are off track – but that there is plenty of room for optimism. Kayrros , whose data was a key inspiration for the Pledge, said in its annual report that we were not on course to reach a 30% reduction in methane emissions before 2030, but that a handful of countries, notably in the Arab Gulf, have emerged as unlikely leaders in methane abatement.Kayrros, which uses AI and machine-learning technology to crunch satellite data, tracked methane emissions from 13 major fossil-fuel basins across nine countries, including six signatories to the GMP.Iraq, Kuwait, Australia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States are GMP signatories. The non-signatory countries selected were Iran, Algeria, and South Africa. All were chosen because of the scale of their fossil-fuel output and the availability of transparent, high-quality emissions data. The Global Methane Pledge at Mid-Point: Setbacks and Opportunities ’, released to coincide with the start of COP30, found that aggregate emissions from those signatories under review are now 8.5% above 2020 levels, meaning they must fall by 35% versus 2024 levels – or by almost 6% per year – to meet the 2030 target.Antoine Halff, co-founder and Chief Analyst at Kayrros, said that the GMP was ‘not beyond rescue’.‘The data shows that the Pledge is at risk,’ he said.‘It’s undeniable. But it’s not beyond rescue, and the leadership shown by Kuwait and other Arab Gulf producers such as the UAE lights the way for the rest of the GMP’s signatories.‘With data, with accountability, with action, swift progress is possible. This is what we need to see.’Kuwait’s emissions fell sharply in 2024 even as production held steady, while Iraq’s emissions, which are still high, have stabilised thanks to a series of bold initiatives aimed at reducing methane leaks. These results suggest that targeted reforms in oil and gas operations can result in measurable progress, if – as in the case of Iraq – these will not happen instantly. The Gulf may be emerging as a model for effective methane management.Australia is also a standout. By retiring legacy assets, it has kept its methane emissions to well below 2020 levels. Its closure of the old, high-emitting coal mine in particular has made a significant difference. In contrast, emissions have rebounded or continued to rise in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States, underlining the ease with which gains can be lost, and the limits of current energy policy.Due to changing political winds, momentum in both the US and the European Union has been lost, and China and India, though not GMP signatories, have stepped into this space. Both have strengthened their domestic climate frameworks and increased investment in methane monitoring.Among the good news is the rising adoption of geospatial technology, which more and more governments and companies are using to bring transparency to their emissions. California’s $100 million methane satellite initiative, the UN’s Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), and partnerships between major oil firms and data providers such as Kayrros and GHGSat are driving a new era of public accountability.Kayrros has been an energetic champion of pragmatic, data-backed climate action, this year proposing a ‘methane speed ticket’ mechanism by which emissions are tracked, flagged, and the responsible companies fined ‘on the spot’. Kayrros calls this a ‘a low-cost and feasible way to accelerate accountability, reward leaders, and push laggards to act, driving direct and measurable results.’Antoine Rostand, President of Kayrros, said that all that was lacking was action.‘We have the data. The technology exists. What’s missing is the will to act,’ he said.‘We need to ban poor operational practices and take a hard line on negligence. These lead to huge methane leaks that are easy and inexpensive to fix.‘Given the warming power of methane and its short half-life, cutting emissions would make a massive difference right away.‘That would give us the time and space to find other, longer-term climate solutions. The problem isn’t knowledge, it’s action.’About KayrrosFounded in 2016, Kayrros is the world leader in energy and environmental intelligence. It uses AI and geoanalytics to turn satellite data into actionable insights on energy, supply chains, physical risks, nature, and the environment, helping businesses and governments make faster, smarter, and more transparent decisions.Kayrros has offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.For more information visit www.kayrros.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.