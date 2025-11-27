Sonder London to launch Uplink, Comms Accelerator to boost European space and collaboration

We want not only to support European space, which is key to the strategic autonomy of the continent at a time of global volatility, but to close the gap between the public and private sectors.” — Victoria Pearson, co-founder and Managing Director of Sonder London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonder London , the UK’s leading communications agency for growth-stage companies in space, defence and climate intelligence, has announced the creation of Uplink, a comms accelerator designed both to help space startups increase their visibility and to facilitate dialogue between European government agencies and the space sector.Sonder, which was founded in London in 2018 and now has offices in Paris and New York City, works with the founders and senior teams of growth-stage companies in European space, defence and sustainability, increasing their personal and company visibility as they look to grow their operations, increase market share, and drive revenue. Sonder also draws on its network to connect space operators to decision-makers in the private and public sectors.Recently shortlisted for Environmental Campaign of the Year by PRWeek for its work highlighting the role of geospatial technology in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Sonder has developed Uplink with the aim of supporting the European space sector and facilitating dialogue between governments and private companies. The accelerator, which will launch with its first cohort in spring next year, is designed to provide startups and smaller space firms with the tools, tactics and materials they need to navigate an increasingly complex media ecosystem.The agency, which works with world-leading space-tech companies in France, Germany and elsewhere across the continent, as well as with major space-tech investment firms, also aims to bridge gaps in Europe as the region wean itself off non-European systems in the hope of gaining strategic autonomy.European upstream space industry sales reached €8.46 billion in 2023 and 66,000 full‑time equivalents were employed by the upstream industry in 2024, driven largely by new‑space start‑ups. Public investment across Europe stands at about €12 billion per year, which amounts to roughly 11 per cent of global public space spending versus 64 per cent by the US.The EU space sector – spanning both upstream and downstream activities – adds over €50 billion a year and supports around 230,000 jobs, powering essential services like navigation, telecoms, security, and climate monitoring. Global space is projected to reach $1.8 trillion in value by 2035.Victoria Pearson, co-founder and Managing Director of Sonder London, said:‘Europe is of course a very diverse continent, but space startups and early-stage companies face similar challenges.‘One of these is getting seen and heard by governments, investors, and the public, as well as larger operators and potential partners within the sector. Uplink is about giving those companies the knowledge and the tools they need to do just that.‘We want not only to support European space, which is key to the strategic autonomy of the continent at a time of global volatility, but to close the gap between the public and private sectors.‘Encouraging investment to flow into the right parts of the sector and marshalling the best and brightest companies to develop the right technology is crucial to the flourishing of European space and the region as a whole.’Europe is a world-leader in Earth Observation, navigation, climate monitoring, environmental and disaster response services, space sustainability and debris mitigation and many other areas. European space startups represent 8,500 FTEs in 2023, representing 14 per cent of all space-sector employment.The accelerator will run on a fixed-fee model.Interested companies can register their interest here.About Sonder London:​Sonder is the UK’s leading communications agency for growth-stage companies in space, defence, and climate intelligence. Founded in London but now with offices in Paris and New York, it combines public relations, reputation management and executive profiling to help founders and senior teams increase their visibility in the media.Sonder’s clients are regular speakers at COP, the World Economic Forum at Davos, Climate Week New York, and the European Space Forum; and close partners of the United Nations, International Energy Agency, European Space Agency, Department of Defense, and NASA.The founding team are frequent speakers and contributors in the space and defence media.Sonder also runs the popular Substack The View from Space Find out more: www.sonder-london.com

