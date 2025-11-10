Breath Of The Glacier by Yibo Ji Wins Silver in A' Fashion Design Awards

Breath Of The Glacier

Innovative Sustainable Fashion Collection Inspired by Glaciers Receives Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of fashion design, has announced Yibo Ji 's "Breath Of The Glacier" as a Silver winner in the Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design category. This highly prestigious accolade positions Breath Of The Glacier as a noteworthy and innovative contribution to the fashion industry, highlighting its unique blend of sustainability, craftsmanship, and artistic vision.Breath Of The Glacier's recognition by the A' Fashion Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the fashion industry. By prioritizing eco-conscious materials and production methods, this collection aligns with the growing demand for sustainable fashion solutions. Moreover, its innovative approach to textile craftsmanship and glacier-inspired aesthetics pushes the boundaries of conventional design, offering fresh perspectives and creative possibilities for the industry and consumers alike.What sets Breath Of The Glacier apart is its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to sustainability. The collection features biodegradable synthetic leather and faux fur made from polyester fibers, with handcrafted textures that mimic the intricate surfaces of melting glaciers. The oversized silhouettes and organic shapes pay homage to the grandeur and fragility of these natural wonders, while the varying shades of blue evoke their serene beauty. By employing zero-waste dyeing techniques and focusing on reducing carbon footprints, this collection exemplifies the potential for fashion to be both aesthetically compelling and environmentally responsible.This prestigious recognition from the A' Fashion Design Awards serves as a testament to Yibo Ji's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion. It not only validates the collection's unique vision but also inspires the brand to continue exploring innovative ways to merge artistic expression with environmental consciousness. By setting a new standard for eco-friendly luxury, Breath Of The Glacier has the potential to influence wider industry practices and contribute to a more sustainable future for fashion.Breath Of The Glacier was designed by Yibo Ji, a visionary fashion designer who combines artistic sensibility with a deep commitment to sustainability.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Yibo JiYibo Ji, born in 1975 in Binhai County, Jiangsu Province, China, is a renowned fashion designer and educator. After graduating from Nanjing University of the Arts with a major in Fashion Design in 2000, Ji worked as a teacher and deputy director of the Fashion Design Department at Suzhou Institute of Technology and Fine Arts until 2012. With a keen eye for sustainable innovation and a passion for pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion, Ji has established himself as a visionary force in the industry.About Nanjing University of the ArtsNanjing University of the Arts (NUA), founded in 1912, is the oldest and largest comprehensive art university in China. Jointly established by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Jiangsu Province, NUA ranks among the top institutions in the country for its comprehensive strength in the arts disciplines. As the only university in China with doctoral programs and postdoctoral research stations in all five primary disciplines of the field of art studies, NUA has been included in several prestigious national programs, such as the National High-Level University Graduate Program and the National Advanced Unit for School Art Education.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates designs demonstrating excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of design achievement in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in fashion design. With a diverse range of participants, including fashion designers, brands, houses, manufacturers, and agencies, this award provides a platform for showcasing groundbreaking ideas and gaining global exposure. The competition, now in its 17th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. By participating, designers have the opportunity to have their work evaluated by an esteemed jury of design professionals, fashion industry experts, journalists, and academics based on rigorous criteria. Winning an A' Design Award not only validates design excellence but also contributes to the competition's ultimate aim of creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://fashion-design-awards.com

