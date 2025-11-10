ORANGE BIOMED TO SHOWCASE ADVANCED MICROFLUIDIC A1C TEST AT MEDICA 2025, DRIVING THE FUTURE OF DIABETES CARE

OBM rapid A1c

With Fortune Korea Top 40 recognition and the ‘M.A.P. Your Health’ campaign, Orange Biomed’s novel microfluidic A1C test is transforming diabetes care.

A unique opportunity to demonstrate how our novel approach to A1C testing can potentially transform diabetes monitoring, making it truly inclusive and accessible for people of all backgrounds” — Yeaseul Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange Biomed

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed — the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, OBM rapid A1c — has announced its 2025 participation in MEDICA. Attendees are invited to visit Orange Biomed and preview the OBM rapid A1c meter at MEDICA, the largest medical trade fair in the world, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 17-20, 2025, in Hall 16 / 16E55."Orange Biomed is thrilled to return to MEDICA this year, an event that consistently takes place during Diabetes Awareness Month," said Yeaseul Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange Biomed. "Following our proud recognition as one of Fortune Korea's 'Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations' and the resounding success of our global ' M.A.P. Your Health ' campaign, our commitment to patient-centric diabetes care is stronger than ever. This event offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how our novel approach to A1C testing can potentially transform diabetes monitoring, making it truly inclusive and accessible for people of all backgrounds."This portable, lab-accurate device uses a groundbreaking microfluidic approach that represents a significant departure from traditional testing methods. "We developed microfluidic channels at capillary scale to physically measure red blood cell stiffness—a completely novel approach to using microfluidic chips for diagnostics," explained Park. "This innovation is designed to provide consistent readings regardless of hemoglobin variants, which can affect results in traditional testing methods, particularly for certain ethnic groups. This ensures unparalleled accuracy and reliability for diverse populations.”Prior to MEDICA, Orange Biomed’s new method was recognized by industry experts at the HLTH and Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM) for its novel approach.The timing of MEDICA 2025, during Diabetes Awareness Month, provides an ideal platform for Orange Biomed to powerfully demonstrate how their innovative technology application aims to address critical gaps in diabetes care management. Orange Biomed is committed to fostering testing accuracy across diverse populations and providing a more inclusive, affordable, and accessible solution.With its West Coast office in Seattle, Washington, and newly established East Coast headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, Orange Biomed continues to expand its U.S. presence to better support clinicians and patients nationwide.About Orange Biomed:With U.S. headquarters in Providence, RI, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management.In 2025, Orange Biomed is intensifying its focus on strengthening its presence in the global patient-oriented healthcare market. Propelled by recent recognition, such as its inclusion in Fortune Korea’s "Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations" and the successful ‘M.A.P. Your Health’ flagship event in Chicago, the company actively champions its 'M.A.P. Your Health' campaign. Orange Biomed is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its OBM rapid A1c product, with a point-of-care (POC) application submission to follow, aiming to expand access to innovative diabetes care solutions and improve patients' quality of life.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About MEDICA:Held annually in Düsseldorf, MEDICA is the world’s largest healthcare trade show, bringing together 5,600+ exhibitors from nearly 72 countries and 83,000+ event attendees. MEDICA highlights the latest innovations in medical imaging, diagnostics, health IT, and more. The event offers a dynamic platform for expert panels, product pitches, and prestigious award ceremonies.Learn more: https://www.medica-tradefair.com

