ORANGE BIOMED TO SHOWCASE BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR A1C MEASUREMENT AT 2025 DIABETES TECHNOLOGY MEETING

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed—developer of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C testing device—will participate in the 25th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM), scheduled from October 28 to 30 in Burlingame, California. Marking its third consecutive year of participation in the event, Orange Biomed will present its latest groundbreaking research on the innovative 'OBM rapid A1c At-Home System.' This system enables easy, at-home HbA1c measurement, effectively enhancing monitoring accessibility and empowering individuals to proactively manage their chronic conditions.The 25th DTM, organized by the Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) in an unprecedented collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) , will serve as an expanded and dynamic forum for leading scientists and clinicians. This year's program features a new exhibit hall showcasing technology products, alongside scientific sessions, regulatory updates, and engaging discussions. Orange Biomed will showcase its accessible and accurate HbA1c diagnostic solutions at exhibition booth #11 and through a poster presentation.The company's flagship product, the 'OBM rapid A1c At-Home System,' is celebrated for its breakthrough microfluidic technology, enabling precise, lab-accurate A1C measurements from a single drop of blood, agnostic to hemoglobin variants. This capability is especially crucial for patient populations often overlooked by traditional tests, ensuring accurate readings for everyone and addressing critical gaps in care. By empowering more frequent and accurate monitoring, the OBM rapid A1c system enhances personalized diabetes management, thereby significantly contributing to the prevention of long-term diabetes-related complications.“Our core vision at Orange Biomed is to provide medical devices that stay close to everyone, transforming how individuals access advanced diagnostics and proactively manage their health,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-President of Orange Biomed. "We are excited to connect with the global diabetes community at DTM 2025, sharing our progress in delivering precise and convenient A1C monitoring that empowers patients. Our recent milestones, including the successful ‘M.A.P. Your Health’ flagship event in Chicago and recognition by Fortune Korea, reaffirm our commitment to driving impactful advancements in global diabetes care and complication prevention.”Orange Biomed's relentless pursuit of innovation has garnered significant accolades, including its selection for inclusion in Fortune Korea’s "Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations.” Beyond product development, Orange Biomed actively champions its 'M.A.P. Your Health' campaign , which advises individuals to Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent long-term complications. Through the campaign, Orange Biomed partners with health and community groups to raise awareness about chronic disease prevention and expand access to care, as recently exemplified by its successful flagship event in Chicago. These efforts solidify Orange Biomed's dedication to making its life-changing technology widely available and improving patients' quality of life. Attendees are invited to visit Orange Biomed at DTM to experience the future of diabetes monitoring and personalized health management firsthand.For additional information, please visit www.orangebiomed.com About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.In 2025, Orange Biomed is intensifying its focus on strengthening its presence in the U.S. patient-oriented healthcare market. Propelled by recent recognition, such as its inclusion in Fortune Korea’s "Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations" and the successful ‘M.A.P. Your Health’ flagship event in Chicago, the company actively champions its 'M.A.P. Your Health' campaign. Orange Biomed is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its OBM rapid A1c product, with a point-of-care (POC) application submission to follow, aiming to expand access to innovative diabetes care solutions and improve patients' quality of life.

