Saudi Arabia’s National AI Initiative 'SAMAI' Trains Over One Million Citizens in Artificial Intelligence Skills

Led by SDAIA with the Ministries of Education and Human Resources, SAMAI empowers over one million Saudis with AI skills under Vision 2030.

Reaching over one million trained citizens in AI marks a defining national milestone — one that reflects Saudi Arabia’s forward vision to empower its people with future-ready digital skills.”” — Dr. Ahmed Alghamdi, CEO for Capacity Building Sector, SDAIA

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced a new national milestone with over one million citizens trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the “ SAMAI – One Million Saudis in AI ” initiative.SAMAI is a pioneering national initiative jointly launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) , in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The initiative reflects a national commitment to equipping citizens with AI skills, enhancing digital literacy, and building future-ready human capital across Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030 The program provides flexible, remote, and accessible learning pathways in Arabic, covering key topics such as AI fundamentals, applications, ethics, and responsible innovation. It has attracted over 1.2 million participants from across the Kingdom, achieving in one year what was originally planned for three.Developed and managed under SDAIA’s national capacity-building strategy, SAMAI sets a new benchmark among global AI training programs, offering accredited learning experiences that combine academic rigor with real-world relevance. The initiative has empowered students, professionals, and job seekers alike, preparing them to integrate AI safely and effectively into workplaces and daily life.This achievement highlights Saudi Arabia’s leadership in advancing responsible artificial intelligence, developing national talent, and accelerating its digital transformation goals under Vision 2030.Source: Saudi Press Agency (SPA) – https://www.spa.gov.sa/N2439615

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.