Saudi Arabia, represented by SDAIA, appointed Chair of UNESCO’s Global Network of AI Supervisory Authorities (GNAIS)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), has been appointed Chair of the Global Network of AI Supervisory Authorities (GNAIS)—a high-level international network established under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).The appointment was announced during a meeting held at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, with participation from representatives of 25 international supervisory bodies from member states and organizations working on the advancement of AI ethics and governance.Saudi Arabia’s leadership of the network, coordinated with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science, highlights UNESCO’s recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts in advancing the development of AI governance and ethical frameworks at the local, regional, and global levels. It also underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 2030), particularly those focused on promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI worldwide.This milestone aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global leader in data-driven economies and artificial intelligence innovation.The GNAIS network aims to strengthen international cooperation among AI oversight authorities, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices. It also focuses on capacity-building in AI ethics and supervision, the development of standardized tools and benchmarks, and the creation of a comprehensive repository of case studies and training resources to enhance regulatory efficiency across AI applications.Through these initiatives, the network will enable member countries to effectively navigate the accelerating pace of technological transformation and ensure that AI development and deployment adhere to the highest ethical standards.Saudi Arabia’s appointment as Chair of GNAIS represents another important step in its global leadership journey in AI ethics, governance, and responsible innovation—reinforcing its role as a trusted international partner in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

