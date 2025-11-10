Minister Dion George: Leader’s Summit COP30 UNFCCC

Your Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva,

Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

South Africa thanks the Government and people of Brazil for their hospitality and leadership in hosting this historic COP in the heart of the Amazon, the lungs of our planet.

We meet at a moment of global uncertainty and inequality. This is a time that demands courage, solidarity and multilateralism in action. World leaders have a moral duty to close the gap between ambition and finance in the fight against climate change.

Climate change is the defining crisis of our time. No nation can face it alone. South Africa reaffirms its commitment to the Paris Agreement and to the principles of equity, as well as common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of differentiated national circumstances. The Global Stocktake is clear. Progress is too slow. We must accelerate action on mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and the means of implementation.

South Africa further, reiterates that climate change response measures by developed countries should not impact developing countries' industrial, trade and socio-economic development goals, in line with international law. These unilateral climate response measures should not have spill-over and negative cross-border impacts on developing countries. Our firm view is that the unilateral trade measures which aim to achieve unbalanced climate objectives outside of the framework of the multilateral process, or unfairly restrict global trade in green technology, will only serve to hinder our ability to achieve a just transition, and slow the global effort to address climate change.

In fulfilment of our commitments, South Africa has submitted its second Nationally Determined Contribution. It includes a new mitigation target for 2035 of between 320 and 380 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent, showing clear progression from our 2030 range. Our updated adaptation communication identifies our support needs for finance, technology and capacity building.

South Africa’s expectations for COP30 are clear. The Global Goal on Adaptation must deliver measurable indicators and the finance to achieve them. The Sharm el Sheikh Work Programme must unlock real investment through blended models. The Loss and Damage Fund must be capitalised. The Baku to Belém Roadmap must advance 1.3 trillion dollars in grants, concessional finance and fiscal space measures. Reform of the international financial system is urgent so that multilateral banks can provide long term and affordable capital for sustainable development and climate action.

At home, South Africa is acting decisively. Our new Climate Change Act embeds climate action across government. We are transforming our energy system by procuring renewables, reforming our electricity market and expanding our grid to enable 30 gigawatts of new capacity by 2030. Through the Renewable Energy Masterplan we link this build out to industrialisation, creating jobs in solar, wind, battery and green hydrogen industries. We are decarbonising steel and aluminium, developing sustainable fuels and electric vehicle manufacturing, and ensuring that growth is both low carbon and inclusive.

South Africa stands ready to work with all nations to turn commitment into action and ambition into results. No country should face this transition alone. Let us meet this moment with courage, integrity and cooperation for our people and for the generations to come.

I thank you.

