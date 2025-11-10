Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,936 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dion George welcomes continued success in combating Abalone trafficking

Minister Dion George of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has welcomed the successful intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the confiscation of abalone worth over R3 million in Cape Town.

The Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the South African Police Service’s Operation Lockdown III and the Endangered Species K9 Unit, which uncovered a drying facility containing 6,400 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R3,520,000.

“This operation demonstrates the unwavering performance of our law enforcement partners in protecting South Africa’s marine resources from illegal exploitation,” said Minister George.

The arrests of two foreign nationals, a Chinese and a Malawian citizen, charged with possession of abalone, further underscore the effectiveness of joint initiatives in disrupting poaching networks. Minister George noted that such actions are vital to the broader strategy to safeguard endangered species and ensure sustainable fisheries management. The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court today.

This continued enforcement success reflects the international commitments achieved under the Cape Town Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment, adopted during South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which recognises environmental crimes as organised crimes that demand coordinated global action.

These types of crimes also vindicate the decision taken to uplist dried abalone under Appendix II of CITES, a step aimed at strengthening global trade controls and reinforcing efforts to combat the illegal abalone trade.

The Minister reiterated his support for intensified enforcement against wildlife crime, emphasising that “every successful seizure brings us closer to preserving our ocean heritage for future generations.”

For media enquiries, please contact: 
Thobile Zulu-Molobi
Cell: +27 82 513 7154 
E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za 

Chelsey Wilken
Cell: 074 470 5996
E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dion George welcomes continued success in combating Abalone trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more