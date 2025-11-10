Lyzr.ai and Movate Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Engineering with AI

Lyzr + Movate

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr.ai , an enterprise AI agent platform, and Movate , a global provider of digital technology and customer experience services, today announced a strategic partnership to enable enterprises to modernize and scale software engineering, IT and Business operations using AI. Through this collaboration, Movate has integrated Lyzr.ai’s ‘ Agent Studio ’ into its MovateAI Platform. This platform rapidly delivers specialized and contextual AI agents across software delivery, quality engineering, data engineering, IT operations and customer experience support. It delivers custom agents and agentic workflows across various domains aligning to the client’s business processes, integrating with enterprise platforms and data ecosystems.Lyzr.ai’s enterprise-grade AI foundation has inbuilt security, compliance, and AI governance frameworks customizable for client needs. Powered by knowledge graphs, the agents integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems to improve contextualized outputs, performance, reliability, and agility across the organization. At the core of the platform is a multi-agent architecture led by a Manager Agent that coordinates analysis, engineering, testing, and reporting activities. This design allows enterprises to adopt AI in a structured, governed, and scalable manner while aligning closely with existing engineering practices.Commenting on the partnership, Brijesh Prabhakar, Chief Operating Officer at Movate, said, “Our partnership with Lyzr.ai marks an important moment in our AI journey, bringing our AI strategy of augmenting humans with digital twins to reality. By partnering with Lyzr.ai, we are not just accelerating AI deployment, we are transforming how enterprises harness AI across their enterprise value chain.”Siva Surendira, Chief Executive Officer at Lyzr.ai, added, “Movate’s depth in enterprise services, paired with our Agent Studio, creates a strong foundation for scaled AI adoption. This collaboration accelerates the transition from AI experimentation to structured, production-grade deployment across large engineering organizations.”The platform is built with enterprise-grade security controls and governance frameworks. It includes OAuth 2.0-based authentication, AES-256 and TLS 1.3 encryption at rest and in transit, and alignment with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR standards. Organizations retain full ownership of their data and code repositories, with all processing contained within their cloud boundary.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes.About MovateMovate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to redefining the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and an unwavering focus on client outcomes. The company partners with ambitious, growth-driven enterprises across industries, helping them stay ahead through a diverse workforce of over 12,000 full-time. Movators across 20 global locations, and a gig network of thousands of technology experts in 60 countries, speaking more than 100 languages.With this scale and expertise, Movate has become one of the most awarded and analyst-recognized companies in its revenue range. Through its W(AI)VE™ framework, Movate enables enterprises to amplify growth with AI, driving engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and measurable business impact. The company helps organizations embrace AI-first strategies, challenge the ordinary, and become truly outcome-driven. MovateAI, the company’s enterprise AI suite, establishes a strong foundation for modern businesses by enabling seamless human-AI collaboration across functions. Adaptive, modular, and scalable, it integrates with existing architectures to deliver tailored insights, acceleratedperformance, and lasting competitive advantage.To know more, visit: www.movate.com

