Cibo Vita Office by Arkiteam Architecture Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Cibo Vita

Arkiteam Architecture's Innovative Cibo Vita Office Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions , has announced Arkiteam Architecture's Cibo Vita Office as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Arkiteam Architecture's innovative design within the interior design industry, celebrating their commitment to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces.The Cibo Vita Office design showcases Arkiteam Architecture's deep understanding of current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By seamlessly blending biophilic elements, vibrant color schemes, and collaborative spaces, the design aligns with the growing demand for wellness-focused and inspiring work environments. This award-winning project demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on employee well-being, productivity, and overall company culture.Arkiteam Architecture's Cibo Vita Office stands out for its unique fusion of natural materials, such as wood and living plants, with energetic pastel tones. The open layout encourages collaboration and creativity, while dedicated areas like the product trial island and educational center provide opportunities for interactive experiences and learning. The design's attention to detail, from the sustainable LED lighting to the acoustic panels, showcases Arkiteam Architecture's commitment to creating spaces that prioritize both form and function.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Arkiteam Architecture's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative solutions and sustainable practices in their future projects. As the Cibo Vita Office sets a new standard for wellness-focused workspaces, it has the potential to influence industry trends and motivate other designers to prioritize employee well-being in their creations.Cibo Vita Office was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at Arkiteam Architecture. Enes Cicekci and Seda Dundar played key roles in the project's success, contributing their expertise in architectural planning and interior design to create a space that seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics.Interested parties may learn more about Arkiteam Architecture's award-winning Cibo Vita Office design at:About Cibo VitaCibo Vita is a CPG manufacturer located in Totowa, NJ, with a focus on high-quality, innovative, "better for you" snacks. The company primarily operates under its flagship brand, Nature's Garden, which has a national presence, while also serving as a private label supplier. Cibo Vita is dedicated to providing consumers with delicious and nutritious snack options that promote wellness and satisfy cravings.About ArkiteamArkiteam Architecture, established in 2015, is a team of architects, designers, leaders, and change-makers dedicated to building meaningful spaces for people. With a focus on providing innovative solutions, Arkiteam offers architectural planning and interior design services for national and international projects. The company believes in the power of architecture and design to make a positive difference in the world, creating work with depth by combining function and emotion, tradition and technology, lifestyle and experience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in innovative use of space, material selection, color schemes, lighting design, sustainability, and overall design consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a prestigious jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluating each submission based on pre-established criteria. Winning an A' Design Award provides designers and brands with global recognition and increased visibility within their respective industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorsawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.