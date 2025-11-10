Message by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the Day of Science

SLOVENIA, November 10 - Today, for the first time in the history of independent Slovenia, we celebrate Science Day as a national holiday.

This is not only a recognition of scientific and research work in our country, but also a message that knowledge forms the foundation of our society, our statehood and our identity, and stands as a guarantee of the future.

History teaches that without knowledge, there can be no progress. When we add to it the curiosity that drives development and the courage to seek answers to the most complex questions, every path leads forward. Even long ago, by candlelight, Slovenian scientists made important contributions to the world's treasury of knowledge. They showed us that science is not merely an accumulation of data and discoveries, but an expression of thought, creativity and responsibility towards the world and towards ourselves.

On this day, we extend our gratitude to all who, through their work, shape the future of Slovenia. You embody excellence, dedication and the ethical standards of scientific endeavour. Your achievements enhance Slovenia's reputation at home and abroad, proving that a small nation can accomplish great things when it believes in the power of knowledge.

Because we believe in this power, science stands as one of the key pillars of this Government's work. A gradual and systemic increase in funding for science to 1.25% of GDP has been enacted, independent of any future government. After thirty years, a new Higher Education Act has also been adopted, under which Slovenia will allocate 1.5% of GDP to higher education by 2035. These commitments ensure that knowledge remains at the heart of our development.

Investment is also being directed towards the future of our scientific landscape: new faculties and research centres, the largest data centre with a supercomputer and an artificial intelligence facility, as well as centres for carbon-free technologies, space research and healthcare. This year, we proudly raised the Slovenian flag at CERN. These are investments in the future and a legacy for generations to come.

Today, Slovenia stands alongside the world's most advanced countries in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, hydrogen solutions and satellite systems. Yet, amid all progress, we must not forget that every technology must serve humanity – its dignity, wellbeing and freedom.

Progress must serve people. That is why, in Slovenia, artificial intelligence will be developed responsibly – with ethics, integrity and in the service of society – guided by a clear vision that access to knowledge and technology must be available to everyone, regardless of status or place of residence.

Science Day is a day of the future. A day when we look ahead. A day dedicated to the aspiration for a society that understands that its greatest wealth lies in its people – in those who think, explore, discover and share. Selflessly.

To all scientists, researchers, innovators and teachers, my sincere thanks for demonstrating through your work that Slovenia is a country of knowledge, courage and vision.

My heartfelt congratulations on the first Science Day.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia