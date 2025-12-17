Controls at internal borders with Croatia and Hungary extended until 21 June 2026

SLOVENIA, December 17 - The temporary reintroduction of border controls has been extended for a further six months, until 21 June 2026.

At border crossing points, police officers will carry out targeted border checks, focusing on the prevention of terrorism, extremism, and cross-border crime. Taking into account the principle of proportionality, border checks at crossing points will be carried out in a way that does not adversely affect the lives of the local border population, in particular the flow of passengers, economic cooperation, and the environment.