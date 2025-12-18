Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,739 in the last 365 days.

UKOM Director Petra Bezjak Cirman signs contract with Slovenian Press Agency for 2026

SLOVENIA, December 18 - On 17 December this year, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, as the founder and sole shareholder of the company Slovenska tiskovna agencija, d. o. o. (Slovenian Press Agency), concluded a contract for the provision of public service by the Slovenian Press Agency (STA). The contract was signed at the premises of the Government Communication Office (UKOM) by the Office's Director Petra Bezjak Cirman, who was authorised to sign and implement the contract under the authority of the Government, and the STA Director Mojca Prelesnik.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UKOM Director Petra Bezjak Cirman signs contract with Slovenian Press Agency for 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.