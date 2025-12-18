UKOM Director Petra Bezjak Cirman signs contract with Slovenian Press Agency for 2026

SLOVENIA, December 18 - On 17 December this year, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, as the founder and sole shareholder of the company Slovenska tiskovna agencija, d. o. o. (Slovenian Press Agency), concluded a contract for the provision of public service by the Slovenian Press Agency (STA). The contract was signed at the premises of the Government Communication Office (UKOM) by the Office's Director Petra Bezjak Cirman, who was authorised to sign and implement the contract under the authority of the Government, and the STA Director Mojca Prelesnik.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.