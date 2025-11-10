Guys With Their Rides Explores the Lost Art of Classic Car Metal Restoration with Metalsmith Marty Baker

Your Chrome Part Were Horrendous

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guys With Their Rides has released a compelling new podcast episode featuring Marty Baker, founder of NEL Metal Restorations, revealing the secrets behind creating award-winning chrome finishes and metal restoration techniques that most shops have abandoned.

In this in-depth conversation, GuysWithRides co-founder Rudy Samsel sits down with Baker to explore the intricate world of metal finishing and chrome plating for classic cars. With over 40 years of experience perfecting his craft since starting at Martin's Metals in the 1980s, Baker shares expertise that has helped create winners at prestigious concours events including Pebble Beach and Amelia Island.

The Lost Art of Triple Plating

"Most shops don't use enough plating material to create museum-quality finishes," Baker explains in the episode. The conversation delves into advanced techniques including triple plating, acid copper buildup, and metal shrinking methods that separate concours-level restoration from standard work. Baker also discusses his mastery of welding pot metal (zinc diecast), a technique many experts claimed was impossible.

Project Big Red Update

The episode provides an exciting update on the restoration of Guys With Rides' 1960 Lincoln Continental Mark V convertible, affectionately known as "Project Big Red." Samsel and Baker discuss the unique challenges of sourcing parts for rare classics and the meticulous process required to restore these automotive treasures to their original glory.

Shop Tour and Custom Builds

Listeners get an exclusive tour of Baker's shop, featuring several remarkable projects:

• A 1965 GMC pickup truck being converted to 4x4 on a K-5 Blazer frame with fuel-injected Corvette power

• A Bugatti-inspired one-off custom build

• A 1960 Corvette resto-mod with LS3 engine and Roadster Shop frame

Industry Insights

The episode covers critical topics for classic car enthusiasts and restorers, including:

• Understanding the three levels of restoration quality: driver, show, and concours

• Metal shrinking and shaping techniques for body restoration

• Identifying and repairing pitting without destroying original parts

• Stainless steel polishing challenges

• Environmental compliance in modern plating operations

• Strategies for avoiding scams when buying parts online

