Low-Mileage 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Auction Ending This Thursday on GuysWithRides.com

This 36K-Mile 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo's Online Auction Ends October 30th

Rare 36,000-Mile Survivor-Quality Example with Single Long-Term Ownership Draws Strong Bidding Interest

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuysWithRides.com, the premier dealer-free online auction platform connecting passionate automotive enthusiasts with exceptional vehicles, announces the final days of bidding for Lot 25032, a meticulously maintained 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo with just 36,000 original miles. The auction concludes this Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

This survivor-quality example represents the pinnacle of Porsche's legendary transaxle sports car evolution, combining turbocharged performance with the refined engineering that made the final-year 944 Turbo one of the most accomplished front-engine Porsches ever produced. Currently located in Kansas City, Missouri, the vehicle is being offered on behalf of its second long-term owner, who purchased it off-lease in the early 1990s with only several thousand miles and has meticulously maintained it ever since.

What Makes This 944 Turbo Special

The 1989 model year represented the ultimate expression of the 944 Turbo, featuring a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four producing 247 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. With its KKK K26 turbocharger, air-to-air intercooler, and Bosch Digital Motor Electronics, the car delivered 0-60 mph in just 5.5 seconds with a top speed of 162 mph—genuine supercar performance in a practical, reliable package.

The vehicle's near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, achieved through Porsche's innovative transaxle configuration, combined with upgraded brakes, Weissach axle rear suspension, and distinctive widebody styling make it a standout in Porsche's storied lineup. The accident-free CarFax® report and comprehensive service history, including clutch and dual timing belt replacements during the owner's tenure, underscore the car's exceptional care.

The GuysWithRides Difference

GuysWithRides.com has rapidly established itself as the go-to destination for discerning collectors and enthusiasts seeking authentic, well-documented classic and collectible vehicles. Unlike traditional auction platforms, GuysWithRides specializes in creating detailed, transparent listings that tell the complete story of each vehicle, supported by comprehensive photography, service documentation, and direct seller communication.

"We're not just facilitating transactions—we're building a community of passionate automotive enthusiasts who value authenticity, transparency, and the stories behind these incredible machines," said Guys With Rides Co-Founder Rudy Samsel. "while offering it on a dealer-free platform with the lowest fees in the industry"

The platform's unique approach includes:

• Comprehensive Documentation: Detailed histories, service records, and CarFax® reports

• Direct Seller Access: Q&A functionality allowing potential buyers to communicate directly with owners

• Expert Presentation: In-depth technical descriptions and historical context for each vehicle

• Transparent Bidding: Real-time bidding visibility with no end-of-auction time extensions

• Passionate Community: Connecting like-minded enthusiasts who appreciate automotive heritage

Current bidding for the 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo stands at $23,944, with active interest from registered bidders. The reserve price auction format ensures the seller's expectations are met while providing fair market value for qualified buyers.

About GuysWithRides.com

GuysWithRides.com is a specialized online auction platform dedicated to classic, collectible, and enthusiast vehicles. By combining detailed vehicle documentation, transparent auction processes, and a passionate community of automotive enthusiasts, GuysWithRides has become a trusted destination for buyers and sellers seeking exceptional vehicles with verified histories and authentic provenance.

For more information about Lot 25032 or to register for bidding before the Thursday deadline, visit https://guyswithrides.bid/product/1989-porsche-944-turbo/

Auction Details:

• Lot Number: 25032

• Vehicle: 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

• Mileage: 36,000 miles

• Auction End: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET

• Current Bid: $23,944

• Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Legal Disclaimer:

