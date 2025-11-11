Space Militarization Market to Reach USD $1.72 Billion by 2029 at 7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Space Militarization Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for space militarization has seen substantial growth. By 2025, it is projected to increase from $54.71 billion in 2024 to $59.18 billion, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The expansion experienced in the historic period can be associated with the evolution of reusable space launch systems used for military payloads, heightened worries concerning space debris, an increasing focus on managing space traffic, the initiation of space-based missile defense systems, and an escalated demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) based in space.

Predictions indicate a potent surge in the space militarization market size over the coming years. The expectation is that the market will advance to the scale of $77.71 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.0%. The anticipated expansion during this forecast period is ascribed to the escalating rivalry among nations that possess space capabilities, the progression in counter-space capacities, amplified demand for satellites devoted to space-based reconnaissance, a rise in investments targeting space defense systems, and the growth in commercially-oriented space-based security services. Key trends to monitor during this period include the emergence of anti-satellite weaponry, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into space defense, advancements in satellite imaging technologies, trending towards more resilient space architectures, and the integration of autonomous systems within the sphere of space defense.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Space Militarization Market?

As focus grows towards managing space traffic, it is anticipated to be a significant catalyst for the space militarization market's development. Referencing the organisation and regulation of outer space manoeuvres and entities to facilitate both safety and efficiency in Earth's orbit, space traffic management is gaining prominence. The ever-increasing number of satellites and spatial activities, coupled with increasing concerns for orbital congestion and safety, further elevate the emphasis on space traffic management. By providing worldwide operations, exercises, and logistics, and developing protective technologies and strategies for space assets, space militarization underscores the need for effective space traffic management. Case in point, as reported by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, situated in Austria, a total of 6,718 active satellites were encircling the Earth as of January 2022, marking an increase of almost 2,000 satellites from the previous year. Therefore, the growing concentration on space traffic management is turbocharging the advancement of the space militarization market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Space Militarization Industry?

Major players in the Space Militarization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SAS

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• BAE Systems plc

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Space Militarization Market?

Leading enterprises active in the militarization of space are innovating new offerings, such as a military satellite network in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), to boost their market profitability. A military satellite network in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is a cluster of satellites located in an orbit close to Earth, customarily at heights varying from an estimated 180 to 2,000 kilometers (112 to 1,242 miles) above Earth's surface. For example, Rocket Lab USA Inc., an American aerospace technology firm, won a $515 million contract in December 2023 to create 18 satellites for a suspected US government agency, the Space Development Agency (SDA). This contract encompasses the design, production, delivery, and management of the satellites, which are to be included in the military satellite system of SDA's low-earth orbit known as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. These satellites will be a part of Transport Layer Tranche 2 Beta, composed of communication satellites that provide beyond-line-of-sight connectivity for terrestrial military forces. These satellites are equipped with radios operating on UHF and S-band frequencies, which are crucial for voice and low-speed data transmission in military and intelligence sectors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Space Militarization Market Report?

The space militarization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manned Spacecraft, Unmanned Spacecraft

2) By Capability: Defense, Support

3) By Solution: Space-Based Equipment, Space Stations, Satellites, Ground-Based Equipment, Logistics And Services

Subsegments:

1) By Manned Spacecraft: Space Shuttle Programs, Space Stations (e.g., military research stations), Manned Orbital Platforms, Military Spacecraft for Tactical Missions

2) By Unmanned Spacecraft: Satellites (Military Communication, Navigation, Reconnaissance), Unmanned Space Probes and Rovers, Space Drones and Autonomous Vehicles, Space-Based Missile Defense Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Space Militarization Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Space Militarization Global Market Report, North America is noted as the foremost region for the previous year. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will achieve the most rapid growth during the forecast period. All regions mentioned in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

