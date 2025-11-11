Space Debris Removal Global Market Report 2025|Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

Space Debris Removal Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Space Debris Removal Market Worth?

The market for space debris removal has seen significant exponential growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $0.1 billion in 2024 to $0.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7%. Factors contributing to this growth in the previous period include a growing demand for a safe and sustainable space environment, increased emphasis on space sustainability, a higher reliance on services based in space, safeguarding crucial assets, and an upswing in commercial space activities.

The market size for space debris removal is predicted to experience considerable expansion in the coming years, swelling to a substantial $0.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%. This anticipated surge can be connected to a number of factors including the escalating deployment of satellites, heightened consciousness of space sustainability, proliferating satellite mega constellations and frequent satellite launches along with broadening space exploration programs. In the forecasted timeframe, predominant trends are projected to encompass emergence of innovative techniques and technology, alliances and collaborations within the space debris removal industry, technological progress in debris tracking and elimination, advancements in space technology, and international cooperation efforts.

What Are The Factors Driving The Space Debris Removal Market?

The expansion of the space debris removal market is anticipated to be fuelled by the escalating number of satellite launches. These launches entail the release of artificial satellites into space through rockets or launch vehicles for various reasons like communication, earth observation, and scientific research. The growing number of these launches is prompted by a rising demand for earth monitoring, global connectivity, scientific research, and commercial applications, this is enabled by technological progress, reduction in cost, and increasing interest in exploring space. As the number of satellites grow, so does the possibility of collisions with space debris, which makes space debris removal services essential for the sustained feasibility of space activities. According to Jonathan's Space Report, an American space program researcher, in 2022, defence-linked satellites accounted for 186 of the international space launches, as opposed to 146 in 2021, with 182 of them being a success. Additionally, in 2022, the US made an attempt to launch 78 defence-related satellites, with 72 being a success, while China attempted to launch 64 satellites, out of which 62 successfully made it to the orbit. Consequently, the escalating number of satellite launches is fueling the expansion of the space debris removal market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Space Debris Removal Market?

Major players in the Space Debris Removal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Rocket Lab Limited

• Astroscale Holdings Inc.

• Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

• BlackSky Global LLC

• Rogue Space Systems Corporation

• Planetary Resources Inc.

• D-Orbit S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Space Debris Removal Industry?

Leading corporations in the space debris removal sector are concentrating their efforts towards the development of ground-breaking measures, one of which includes commercial debris inspecting demonstration satellites. Their overarching goal is to boost space situational comprehension and encourage sustainable activities in space. These endeavors serve to highlight advanced tech solutions directed towards managing and monitoring space debris, thereby bolstering space sustainability and ensuring the safety of orbital surroundings. As a case in point, Astroscale Japan Inc., an aerospace enterprise originating from Japan, initiated the first-ever active debris removal venture—ADRAS-J—in February 2024. The mission's primary objective is to safely draw closer to, scrutinize, and survey large debris that currently exist, using rendezvous and proximity operations on a Japanese H2A upper-stage rocket body. This challenging RPO demonstration serves as a key to on-orbit services, by exhibiting proximity activities, gathering image data, and evaluating the movements and structural health of the rocket body.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Space Debris Removal Market Share?

The space debris removal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Debris Size: 1mm To 10mm, 10mm To 100mm, Greater Than 100mm

2) By Technique: Direct Debris Removal, Indirect Debris Removal

3) By Operation: Single Technique, Multiple Technique

4) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO)

5) By End User: Commercial, Government

Subsegments:

1) By 1mm to 10mm: Small Debris Removal (Micrometeoroid and Orbital Debris), Laser-based Removal Technologies, Electrostatic or Magnetic Capture Methods

2) By 10mm to 100mm: Mid-Size Debris Capture and De-orbiting, Tether-based Debris Removal, Robotic Arm or Gripper Systems for Capture

3) By Greater Than 100mm: Large Debris Removal (e.g., defunct satellites, spent rocket stages), Harpoon or Net-based Capture Systems, Space Tug and Robotic Removal Solutions

What Are The Regional Trends In The Space Debris Removal Market?

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the global space debris removal market. It is anticipated that North America will see the swiftest growth in the forecast period. The report on the space debris removal market encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

