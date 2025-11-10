Seeweb joins the SkyPilot network

Seeweb integrates with SkyPilot, bringing seamless, scalable AI computing to developers across Europe.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeweb, one of Europe’s leading cloud providers, announces its integration with SkyPilot, an open-source project developed at the University of Berkeley that enables the management and scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across any infrastructure.With this partnership, Seeweb becomes part of the officially supported providers within the SkyPilot network, joining global giants such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.The goal is to offer European developers and companies the ability to create and manage AI servers automatically and at scale, directly from the terminal, choosing the computing power best suited to their needs and launching customized workloads for their projects in YAML format.“With SkyPilot, we’re taking the Seeweb cloud experience to a new level of simplicity,” explains Marco Cristofanilli, Head of AI at Seeweb. “Just one command gives access to our GPU resources and starts the AI processes needed for your project, with local-level performance and the security of a fully GDPR-compliant European infrastructure.”An Infrastructure for the Next Generation of AIWith over 9,000 stars on GitHub, SkyPilot is an open-source platform designed to make using cloud resources for AI simpler and more sustainable.The system allows users to orchestrate and optimize AI model execution across multiple providers, automatically selecting the most efficient infrastructure in terms of cost, availability, and performance.Thanks to the integration with Seeweb, users can now rely on next-generation GPUs (including NVIDIA H200, H100, A100, and also AMD options) and Italian data centers, ensuring low latency and full regulatory compliance.Seeweb’s cloud GPUs stand out for their unique price-performance ratio in today’s market, offering hourly consumption options, cost optimization for reserved instances, and the ability to delegate to Seeweb’s engineering team tasks such as GPU infrastructure management, hardware updates, and system customization.This new integration with SkyPilot further reinforces Seeweb’s role as a leading European technology partner for artificial intelligence, providing a high-performance, fully managed infrastructure within its cloud data centers in Italy.Discover more about Seeweb’s GPU offering and take your AI projects to the next level.About SkyPilotSkyPilot is an open-source project from the University of Berkeley that enables users to run, manage, and scale AI workloads across any cloud or on-premise infrastructure.About SeewebFounded in 1998, Seeweb is an Italian cloud company offering high-performance infrastructure solutions, GPU services, hosting, and distributed computing. With GDPR-compliant data centers located in Italy, Seeweb supports businesses, institutions, and startups in developing digital and AI projects on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.