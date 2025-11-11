All-Weather Landing System Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's All-Weather Landing System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The All-Weather Landing System Market In 2025?

The market for all-weather landing systems has seen considerable expansion lately. Its size is projected to increase from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as global trade and globalization, regulatory shifts, client expectations, and environmental issues have driven growth during the historical period.

Anticipated to witness a significant surge in the coming years, the market of all-weather landing system is projected to escalate to $2.25 billion by the year 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the projection period can be tied to factors such as the surge in e-commerce, advancements in automation and robotics, progress in data analytics and AI, the rise in urbanization and population, and strides in sustainability efforts. Key trends to watch out for during the forecast period entail IoT integration, the implementation of multi-modal solutions, the creation of cooperative logistic networks, and advancements in security measures.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The All-Weather Landing System Market?

The surge in air passenger numbers is anticipated to fuel the growth of the all-weather landing system market moving forward. Air passengers are those traveling on either commercial or private planes. The rise in air passenger numbers is largely due to economic advancement, broadened travel opportunities, and enhanced access to air travel services. All-weather landing systems are used by air passengers to ensure safer and more dependable landings, even under harsh weather conditions, increasing overall flight accessibility and operational efficiency. For example, as per Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based statistical agency of the European Union (EU), there was a remarkable increase in air travel in 2022 within the European Union, with the total passenger count reaching 820 million, a rise of 119.3% from 2021. As such, the growing number of air passengers is likely to drive the growth of the all-weather landing system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The All-Weather Landing System Industry?

Major players in the All-Weather Landing System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Collins Aerospace

• L3Harris Technologies

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Thales Defense & Security Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Indra Navia AS

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The All-Weather Landing System Industry?

Key players in the all-weather landing system market are innovating by creating cutting-edge aircraft vision technology solutions, including helicopter vision suites specially designed for military helicopters. This revolutionary technology lets pilots view through the body of the helicopter, granting them an unobstructed, colored, wide field of view during day and night, irrespective of challenging weather and sight conditions. For instance, Elbit Systems, a military tech firm from Israel, introduced a helicopter vision suite for military helicopters in July 2022. This high-tech suite combines a top-notch sensor array, an AI-powered mission computer and a pioneering helmet-mounted display (HMD) system. This latest suite allows helicopter pilots to look through the aircraft's structure, providing them an instantaneous, brightly colored wide field of view, regardless of unfavorable weather and visibility conditions, both during day and night.

What Segments Are Covered In The All-Weather Landing System Market Report?

The all-weather landing system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Microwave Landing System (MLS), Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS), Instrument Landing System (ILS)

3) By Airport: Commercial Service Airport, Non-Commercial Service Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radar Systems, Lighting Systems, Sensors, Antennas, Communication Equipment, Display Systems, Control Panels, Other Hardware

2) By Software: Navigation Software, Communication Software, Data Processing Software, Control Software, Monitoring And Diagnostics Software, Other Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The All-Weather Landing System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for the all-weather landing system as the largest region. The Asia Pacific region, however, is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The geographical coverage of the market report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

