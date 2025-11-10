Gauteng Roads and Transport condemns vandalism of R55 streetlights and traffic signals

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport strongly condemns the senseless vandalism of newly repaired streetlights and traffic signals along the R55 route.

This incident comes just days after the Department successfully restored functionality to the route, a project widely welcomed by communities for improving road safety, visibility, and traffic management. Overnight, however, large sections of the infrastructure were maliciously damaged, plunging parts of the corridor back into darkness and reversing recent progress.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has expressed deep disappointment and outrage at the deliberate destruction of public assets.

“This is an attack on the people of Gauteng. Every light pole destroyed and every signal cable stolen takes us a step backwards in our mission to build safer, more connected communities. This reckless behaviour undermines service delivery, wastes public funds, and puts lives at risk. We cannot and will not tolerate it.”

The MEC has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS), municipal law enforcement, and community policing forums to intensify efforts to safeguard public infrastructure and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We appeal to communities to stand with us in protecting these assets. Report suspicious activity, report vandalism, and refuse to allow criminal elements to hold our progress hostage. Working together, we can secure and sustain the infrastructure that serves us all,” she added.

The Department remains resolute in its commitment to restore and maintain transport infrastructure across Gauteng despite ongoing challenges.

Enquiries:

King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications, Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Cell: 073 644 9935

Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA