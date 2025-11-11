The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Early Warning Radar Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $2.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Early Warning Radar Market Through 2025?

The market for early warning radar has seen robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to the development of the phased array radar systems industry, the advent of 3D radar systems, the need for radar systems equipped with electronic warfare capabilities, the high demand for constant surveillance solutions, and the growth in the air traffic control radar systems market.

We forecast robust expansion in the early warning radar market in the upcoming years, reaching $2.13 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Multiple factors are driving this anticipated growth in the forecast period, including escalating global security threats, augmented use of ground-based radar systems, expansion of the phased array radar system market, increasing expenditure on defense and security infrastructure, and the rising need for radar systems in disaster management and emergency response. Future trends worth noting include continuous technological advancements, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into these systems, a shift towards digital beamforming technology, expansion of radar coverage into remote areas, and broader deployment of radar technology for wildlife conservation and monitoring.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Early Warning Radar Market?

Global security threats are on the rise, which is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the early warning radar market. This increase in security threats can be attributed to factors such as terrorism, escalating geopolitical unrest, and technology advancements in weaponry. Such threats encompass potential dangers like missile launches, hostile aircraft infiltrations, and other unauthorized activities in the airspace that are detected by radar systems. Early warning radar systems play a pivotal role in mitigating global security threats as they offer prompt and precise data to military and defense forces, making it possible for them to effectively counter possible threats. For example, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center's 2022 Data Breach Report, a non-profit organization based in the US, there was a 68% rise in data breach incidents in 2022, with 1,862 breaches reported, up from 1,108 breaches in 2021. As a result, these escalating global security threats are propelling the growth of the early warning radar market.

Which Players Dominate The Early Warning Radar Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Early Warning Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Hanwha Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Safran SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Early Warning Radar Market?

In the early warning radar market, major companies are striving to increase the general performance, reduce size and weight, and enhance detection capabilities of radar systems by incorporating gallium nitride (GaN) technology in the development of radar features. GaN technology is a kind of semiconductor material used in fashioning high-performance electronic devices, and it is renowned for its outstanding electrical characteristics such as high thermal conductivity, high breakdown voltage, and efficiency at high frequencies. For example, LRDE (Electronics Radar Development Establishment), a laboratory under the umbrella of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in India, introduced a new early warning radar in November 2023. This radar is particularly designed to spot missile launches happening thousands of miles away, providing extended warning that could last for several minutes, which is crucial for alerting command-and-control centers in a timely manner. The radar system also aids exact targeting of fire control systems, enabling speedy reactions to perceived threats. Prominently, it is a crucial part of India's Missile Defense and Space Surveillance Network, thereby fortifying overall situational awareness and defensive capabilities.

Global Early Warning Radar Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The early warning radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air-Interception Radars, Bombing Radars, Navigation Radars, Other Types

2) By Dimension: 2Dimension, 3Dimension, 4Dimension

3) By Application: Attack, Defense, Surveillance, Collision Avoidance, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Navy, Army, Air Force

Subsegments:

1) By Air-Interception Radars: Ground-Controlled Interception (GCI) Radars, Airborne Early Warning (AEW) Radars, Surveillance Radars, Target Acquisition Radars

2) By Bombing Radars: Ground Mapping Radars, Targeting Radars, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Precision Bombing Radars

3) By Navigation Radars: Marine Navigation Radars, Aviation Navigation Radars, Land Navigation Radars, Radar For Autonomous Vehicles

4) By Other Types: Weather Radar, Military Surveillance Radars, Ground Surveillance Radars, Space Surveillance Radars, Tactical Radars

View the full early warning radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/early-warning-radar-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Early Warning Radar Market?

In the 2025 Early Warning Radar Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Notably, Asia-Pacific is foreseen to experience the most rapid growth during the forthcoming period. The report presents a comprehensive cover of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

